HC tells MSRTC to check health of staffers after advocate says they are in depression, feeling suicidal

Mumbai, Dec 22 (PTI) The Bombay High Court on Wednesday directed the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) to examine the health of employees who are attending duty and also others willing to join amidst the ongoing strike after it was told that many staffers are feeling depressed and developed suicidal tendencies.

The HC also directed the MSRTC to arrange for medical examinations to ensure the physical and mental well-being of its employees.

A division bench of justices P B Varale and S M Modak gave the order after it was informed by MSRTC workers' counsel that “many of the employees were in depression and had developed suicidal tendencies”.

Gunaratan Sadavarte, the advocate for the workers, informed the HC that more than 54 employees had committed suicide over the last year.

"Instead of terming it as a strike, they prefer calling it being 'in mourning' since several of their colleagues had taken their own life. Over 48,000 employees are still in mourning (on strike) because of the death of colleagues and hence they are not discharging their duties. They are in depression and in suicidal tendencies,” said Sadavarte.

Staffers have been on strike since October 28 demanding the merger of cash-strapped MSRTC with the state government. Their stir intensified on November 9 with bus operations at all the 250 depots of the undertaking getting affected.

The bench expressed sympathy for the employees, but the judges said that the strike cannot continue indefinitely as the general public, especially students, senior citizens, and patients in need of visiting hospitals, healthcare centres etc. were being inconvenienced.

“With all humility and with all respect, we may say that the loss of human life is painful but there can't be a stage of indefinite mourning," the HC said.

"Even religious faiths stipulate mourning of (maximum) 40 days. And one has to move on in life. Arrange for check-ups and medical aid for your working employees,” it said.

The bench said that it was aware of the situation faced by MSRTC employees, but it cannot overlook the larger public interest.

The high court then directed the MSRTC to publish a notice at all of its depots intimating employees that they could be held to be in contempt of a previous order of the court directing them to call off the strike.

The HC also took on record the report filed by a three-member action committee that is looking into the issue of the merger of MSRTC with the state government.

The report, without giving a final opinion, said that such a merger would have larger implications and finances to the tune of Rs 360 crore are needed to make it possible.

The bench posted the matter for further hearing in January 2022. PTI AYA NSK NSK

