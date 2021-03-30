HC To Hear Param Bir's Plea Against Anil Deshmukh On Wednesday; Clubs PILs For Thursday

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday ordered all Public Interest Litigations (PIL) seeking probe into the allegations levelled by ex-Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh against Maharashtra Home minister Anil Deshmukh to be clubbed and set the matter to be heard on April 1. The High Court bench led by Justice Shinde was hearing a PIL that sought CBI inquiry into the corruption allegations levelled on Anil Deshmukh. Pronouncing its order on Tuesday, the HC noted that Param Bir Singh's own petition at the Bombay HC seeking a probe into Anil Deshmukh was set before the Chief Justice and will be heard on Wednesday, and ordered all connected PILs to be clubbed for hearing on Thursday. Accordingly, Param Bir's plea will be heard on Wednesday and others' pleas on his allegations on Thursday.

Supreme Court asks Param Bir to approach Bombay HC

The Supreme Court bench led by Justice Kaul and Justice Subhash Reddy last Wednesday directed former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh to approach the Bombay HC under Article 226 to seek a CBI probe into the alleged 'corrupt malpractices' of Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh. Hearing the plea on Wednesday, the SC bench noted that 'things were fine between the two personas until something erupted in public' and remarked that the matter was 'quite serious'. Param Bir Singh's advocate Mukul Rohatgi told the SC bench that they would move Bombay HC on Wednesday afternoon and requested for the matter to be taken up on Thursday (last week). The Court also denied a request made by an applicant Amritpal Singh seeking a live telecast of the case, due to wide political ramifications.

Param Bir Singh's allegations against Anil Deshmukh

The controversy came to the fore on February 20 when Param Bir Singh levelled serious 'extortion' charges against Anil Deshmukh. In an 8-page letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray days after his transfer, Param Bir Singh refuted Anil Deshmukh's remarks that his appointment out of the Mumbai CP's office and as Home Guards Commandant-General was due to serious lapses in the Antilia bomb scare case. Moreover, he alleged that the NCP leader had asked Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai.

However, the Maharashtra Home Minister rejected these claims and announced that he will file a defamation suit against Singh. While NCP chief Sharad Pawar has dismissed the need for Anil Deshmukh's resignation and has provided an alibi to prove that the Home Minister did not meet any police officers in mid-February, the MVA as a collective is yet to officially rule out this possibility. To buttress his point, he mentioned that the NCP leader had been hospitalised in Nagpur from February 5-15 owing to COVID-19 and underwent home quarantine thereafter till February 27. However, this claim was rubbished with BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis pointing out that the NCP leader held a press conference on February 15. When the passenger manifest dated February 15 and a hospital letter clarifying that he was fit to fly emerged in the public domain, the Maharashtra Home Minister finally acknowledged that he returned to Mumbai on February 15 itself.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh informed on Sunday that the allegations levelled against him by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh will be probed by a retired High Court judge. Speaking to ANI, Anil Deshmukh said that Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has decided that the allegations levelled against the Home Minister will be investigated by a retired High Court judge. Param Bir Singh's letter levelling allegations on Anil Deshmukh came out after his transfer to the position of Director General (Home Guards), amid the ongoing investigation into the Antilia bomb scare-Mansukh Hiren death case. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray is yet to speak on the metter.