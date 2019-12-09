HCA President Azharuddin's Son To Marry Sania Mirza's Sister; Telangana CM KCR Invited

Hyderabad Cricket Association President Md Azharuddin, who is basking in the glory of successfully hosting the first T20 at Hyderabad after he took over the reins, is all set for another celebration as his son Mohammed Asaduddin will tie the knot with India's tennis star Sania Mirza's sister Anam Mirza. Md Azharuddin along with his son and Sania Mirza visited Pragati Bhavan in the state's capital on Tuesday to invite Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for the reception. Sania Mirza, in October, had confirmed that her baby sister would be tying the knot with Azhar's son Asaduddin in December, bringing speculations of her sister's marriage to an end. Telangana CM KCR warmly received the invitation and exchanged pleasantries with both the HCA President and the tennis star.

Wedding bells for Anam and Asad

Azharuddin Calls India The Best Test Side In The World

The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) President Mohammad Azharuddin spoke about the IPL, pink-ball Test match, India's Test dominance in an exclusive interview to Republic TV. Azhar said that in the IPL, even the former players should be benefitted while adding that he had no problems with the foreign players getting the benefits but it is also important to promote the local players as well. When asked whether India can dominate overseas, Mohammad Azharuddin said that he has no doubt about it as the Virat Kohli-led team is a very good side in the world in red-ball cricket. In fact, the best side in the world. ''Well I am sure India is a very good side. I think it is the best side in the world and I am sure they will definitely dominate.

