HD Kumaraswamy Issues Challenge To Siddaramaiah, Vows To Win 123 Seats In Karnataka Polls

Amid the political parties in Karnataka gearing up for the upcoming assembly elections around the month of May this year, the Janata Dal Secular (JDS) President HD Kumaraswamy has challenged the Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly and Congress leader Siddaramaiah to form his own political party and contest elections. He has directly challenged former Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah to try to win even five seats with his own political party, if he has the strength.

HD Kumaraswamy assured of winning 123 seats in the upcoming elections

Speaking about it at Mitti Malkapur in the taluk on Saturday, he said, "After the election, JDS will attract the attention of the country, wait and see. I would like to inform DK Shivakumar and Sullina Ramaiah (Liar Siddaramaiah) that after this election, the JDS will shine brightly across the country. The target of 123 seats will be achieved. I shall warn them that if they continue to talk ill about JDS, they will lose their existing seats."

Notably, the 2023 Karnataka Legislative Assembly election is scheduled to be held in mid-April or in the beginning of May to elect all 224 members of the state legislature.