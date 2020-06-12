Last Updated:

HD Kumaraswamy, Nikhil Visit Project Site; Netizens Ask 'Where's Mask, Social Distancing?'

Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy and actor-politician Nikhil visited a lake project site in Bengaluru. Netizens asked about masks, social distancing.

With India taking a crucial step towards ‘unlocking’ the economy after over two months of lockdown, restrictions in many parts of the country have been lifted from June 8. Places of worship, offices, shops and means of transportation are gradually opening up with eased restrictions under Lockdown 5.0. However, an important factor in the reopening is to follow all precautions like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. 

This, however, was disregarded by former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and his son, actor-politician Nikhil Kumaraswamy recently. The duo, along with Anitha Kumarawamy, Member of Legislative Assembly, visited a lake development project in Arehalli village of Bengaluru on Thursday, June 11. 

The pictures of the outing were posted by Nikhil Kumarawamy, who had contested on the Janata Dal (Secular) ticket last year. The trio was seen overseeing the map and other details of the project, as the crowd gathered around them. However, none of them wore masks, which is being mandated by the authorities as a precaution against COVID-19. 

Moreover, no social distancing was maintained, as a big group gathered around them in circles. Nikhil Kumaraswamy too happily posed for group pictures with youngsters. 

Netizens were not too pleased with the images and questioned the family for not wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

Here are the reactions 

This is not the first time that the Kumaraswamy family has got flak for not wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. The wedding of Nikhil Kumarawamy to Revathi, former Congress Minister M Krishnappa’s grand-niece, April 17, had witnessed similar scenes.

Many celebrities and politicians had slammed the family at that time. Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa had defended the former chief minister and claimed that all the precautionary measures were followed at the wedding. Even the High Court had then sought the government’s reply on why permission was given for the event.

