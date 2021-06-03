Last Updated:

HDFC Bank Pledges To Become Carbon Neutral By 2031-32 Ahead Of World Environment Day

Ahead of World Environment Day on June 5, HDFC Bank on Thursday, June 3 announced its ambitious goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2031-32 in a virtual event.

Written By
Digital Desk
World Environment Day

IMAGE: PTI/Unsplash


Ahead of World Environment Day on June 5, HDFC Bank June 3 announced its goal to become carbon neutral by 2031-32. In a virtual event on Thursday that the bank is aiming at cutting down its emissions, energy and water consumption. In a step towards tackling climate change, HDFC will also continue to incorporate and further scale up the use of renewable energy in its day-to-day operations. Complying with its ESG strategy, the bank would also focus on offering loans for green products such as electric vehicles at lower interest rates and incorporating ESG scores in its credit decisions. 

HDFC is also working on a framework for issuing green bonds. Since the announcement came ahead of World Environment Day, it also adhered to the bank’s overall commitment to ember ESG principles in its business. The bank has listed a three-point approach to becoming carbon neutral by 2031-32 that include, “reduce consumption, transition to renewable energy, and offset carbon footprint.”

Some of the initiatives planned for reaching the goal

  • Decrease absolute emissions and energy consumed in line from the current level of 315,583
  • MT CO2 emissions.
  • Increase Rooftop Solar capacity in large offices
  • Convert 50% of our total sourced electricity to renewable energy
  • Create single-use plastic-free corporate offices
  • Plant 25 Lakh trees
  • Reduce water consumption by 30%

Ashima Bhat, Group Head - CSR, Business Finance and Strategy, Administration and Infrastructure, HDFC Bank said, “A shared future means that individuals, companies and countries all have to act together to mitigate the effects of climate change. Through this effort, we are supporting the country’s commitment in this direction.”

“The broad strategy is in place and going forward we will fine tune it and introduce new measures if necessary. As a responsible corporate citizen, HDFC Bank is fully committed to help India mitigate the effects of climate change as well as help the country meet its international commitments under the Paris agreement,” she added.

IMAGE: PTI/Unsplash

 

READ | Sensex tanks 627 pts to close below 50k mark, HDFC twins crash about 4pc
READ | Sensex skids for third day on COVID headwinds; RIL, HDFC twins top drags
READ | Sensex ticks higher for third day; HDFC top gainer on Q4 show
READ | HDFC bank deploys Mobile ATM in Bengaluru
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND