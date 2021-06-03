HDFC Bank Pledges To Become Carbon Neutral By 2031-32 Ahead Of World Environment Day

Ahead of World Environment Day on June 5, HDFC Bank June 3 announced its goal to become carbon neutral by 2031-32. In a virtual event on Thursday that the bank is aiming at cutting down its emissions, energy and water consumption. In a step towards tackling climate change, HDFC will also continue to incorporate and further scale up the use of renewable energy in its day-to-day operations. Complying with its ESG strategy, the bank would also focus on offering loans for green products such as electric vehicles at lower interest rates and incorporating ESG scores in its credit decisions.

HDFC is also working on a framework for issuing green bonds. Since the announcement came ahead of World Environment Day, it also adhered to the bank’s overall commitment to ember ESG principles in its business. The bank has listed a three-point approach to becoming carbon neutral by 2031-32 that include, “reduce consumption, transition to renewable energy, and offset carbon footprint.”

Some of the initiatives planned for reaching the goal

Decrease absolute emissions and energy consumed in line from the current level of 315,583

MT CO2 emissions.

Increase Rooftop Solar capacity in large offices

Convert 50% of our total sourced electricity to renewable energy

Create single-use plastic-free corporate offices

Plant 25 Lakh trees

Reduce water consumption by 30%

Ashima Bhat, Group Head - CSR, Business Finance and Strategy, Administration and Infrastructure, HDFC Bank said, “A shared future means that individuals, companies and countries all have to act together to mitigate the effects of climate change. Through this effort, we are supporting the country’s commitment in this direction.”

“The broad strategy is in place and going forward we will fine tune it and introduce new measures if necessary. As a responsible corporate citizen, HDFC Bank is fully committed to help India mitigate the effects of climate change as well as help the country meet its international commitments under the Paris agreement,” she added.

IMAGE: PTI/Unsplash