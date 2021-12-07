'He Has A Special Place': PM Modi Condoles Death Of RSS Stalwart Urimajalu Rama Bhat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the death of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Urimajalu Rama Bhat who passed away on Monday due to age-related illness.

"In the history of the Jana Sangh and BJP, stalwarts like Urimajalu K. Rama Bhat Ji have a special place. He assiduously worked to strengthen our Party in Karnataka and served tirelessly among people. I am saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti, (sic)" PM Modi tweeted.

In the history of the Jana Sangh and BJP, stalwarts like Urimajalu K. Rama Bhat Ji have a special place. He assiduously worked to strengthen our Party in Karnataka and served tirelessly among people. I am saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 7, 2021

Urimajalu Rama Bhat, a former MLA of Puttur city and a leader of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), passed away on Monday at his home in Bantwala Kombettu, Karnataka, due to age-related disease. He was 92 years old when he died.

Karnataka Assembly Speaker expresses condolences

Karnataka Assembly Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri expressed his condolences on Rama Bhat's death, saying that his demise marked the end of a wonderful chapter in the Sangh Pariwar in particular and public life in general.

"With Rama Bhat's death, a wonderful chapter in the Sangh Pariwar, and in public life in general, has come to an end. I give my humble honours to the great soul," Kageri said.

"Urimajalu Ram Bhat was a veteran leader of the RSS, Jana Sangh, and the BJP," the Karnataka Speaker noted, adding, "He played a key role in the formation and strengthening of the Sangh Pariwar in the coastline region."

"A conscience-keeper of the party and a champion of value-based education, Sri Vivekananda College in Puttur founded by him has rolled out thousands of people who are outstanding professionals with sound morals and rich ethics. As a member of the Assembly, Ram Bhat’s speeches were always mature, sober with clarity and courage of conviction," Kageri said.

Urimajalu Rama Bhat's contributions to the BJP

Urimajalu Rama Bhat, who was born into an undivided Havyaka family in Urimajalu near Kabak-Vittal, has been a devout RSS supporter since his school days. He was one of the few powerful politicians in the state when the BJP was not a force to be reckoned with.

Bhat, a devout devotee of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, one of the Bharatiya Jan Sang's (BJS) founders and national general secretary, ensured that the BJP grew strong in his homeland and saw that the gains expanded during his lifetime, saffronising the coast time and again. He was an advocate by profession and built close contacts with national leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani during the Emergency period.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: ANI/PIB)