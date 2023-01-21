'He Left Us A Lot Of Time, Don't Know What He Wants': Bihar CM On Miffed Upendra Kushwaha

A day after three Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders met miffed Janata Dal (United) Parliamentary board chairman Upendra Kushwaha at AIIMS Delhi, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that he does not know what the former Union Minister wants.

Speaking to reports on Kushwaha's increasing proximity to BJP, Kumar said, "Please ask Upendra Kushwaha ji to talk to me. He has left us a lot of time, I don't know what he wants. I was not in Patna so I am not aware of it. He is currently unwell, I will meet him and discuss this."

Bihar BJP leader Prem Ranjan Patel has shared from AIIMS Delhi where he along with other party leaders Sanjay Singh Tiger and Yogendra Paswan met Kushwaha.

The JD(U) leader is currently admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Science for a routine checkup.

The reports of Kushwaha being unhappy with Nitish Kumar's party comes less than two years after his Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) merged with JD(U) and he was rewarded with the top post in the party and a berth in the legislative council.

He is understood to have been unhappy with Kumar since he recently made it clear that there will be no other Deputy Chief Minister besides Tejashwi Yadav.

Last week, Kushwaha attacked JD(U)'s ally Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and accused the party of advancing BJP's agenda.