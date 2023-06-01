'He Molested Me, Many Young Girls': Chinmayi's Explosive Allegations Against Vairamuthu

Singer Chinmayi Sripada said that she is fighting a 'lone battle' ever since she has spoken up against well-known poet and lyricist Vairamuthu who has more than a dozen allegations of sexual harassment against him. While speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, the singer and dubbing artist reflected on her fight in ensuring justice and how powerful people have shielded Vairamuthu despite his alleged crime. She also spoke on the ban she is facing in the Tamil industry for speaking against the harassment.

"I have tagged so many politicians in Tamil Nadu on why they are continuing to support Mr. Vairamuthu and giving him platform despite 17 women accusing him of sexual harrasment. I faced a ban on paper. I was officially banned from working in the Tamil film industry and this has been brought into force by the President of the dubbing union who is in associated with BJP," Chinmayi told Arnab.

She also extended her support to the female wrestlers who are protesting in New Delhi while demanding punishment for WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who allegedly harassed several athletes. While Chinamayi acknowleged Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin for speaking in support of the wrestlers, she has demanded the same stance against Vairamuthu.

When asked about the charges against Vairamuthu, Chinmayi explicitly said, "He molested me and he has also sexually harassed and misbehaved with a lot of girls even younger than 18 (years of age)."

"There are couple of others from the industry who have spoken saying that they have seen him misbehave with somebody infront of their eyes and what they could do is safely take the girl away. I am one of the three women who have spoken out in public, on-camera that this man has misbehaved with us. One of the other women who named him had her entire career ruined only because she would not give in to his demands and he made sure that she could not sing for the rest of her life," the singer revealed.

She even called out actor Kamal Hassan on Twitter last month who tweeted in support of the wrestlers protesting against the WFI chief. Recalling the instance, Chinmayi said, "I happen to also question Mr. Kamal Hassan - this particular lady is part of his party now and Mr. Kamal Hassan shared platform with Mr. Vairamuthu at an event he had organised. I found it very distressing that he would put his own party member in a position where she had to be attend an event where her molester was present."

When asked about why people from the Tamil film industry are silent on the ban she is facing and if she has approached them ever since then, she replied, "They are well aware of exactly what is happening."

"They will protect their own. It is not a matter of two individuals, it's not a personal problem. This man is very close to the establishment and he has sympathisers and friends across politicial parties in Tamil Nadu. It is very difficult to name somebody who is a Padma Bhushan awardee, a Sahitya Akademi awardee, and have multiple national awards," she said. According to Chinmayi, this has been a lone battle for her and a she has faced a "lot of collective shaming for speaking up so late."