'He Often Assaulted Shraddha', Says Aaftab's Friend; Recounts Last Phone Call With Accused

In the latest update on the Shraddha murder case, killer Aaftab's friend in Mumbai spoke to Republic TV exclusively and revealed that the relationship between Aaftab and Shraddha only lasted well for 4-5 months and after that, the accused started beating Shraddha.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, Aaftab's friend in Mumbai said, "We had a good friendship. The last time we talked was about 3-4 months ago— mostly in July... He (Aaftab )was going through earning problem. That man could never earn. He never stayed in any one job.”

#BREAKING | Shraddha murder probe gets murkier. Republic speaks to Aaftab's friend in Mumbai who reveals that victim Shraddha was scared of Aaftab and that the accused would often assault her. Tune in for updates - https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/IRUXkZxekW — Republic (@republic) November 21, 2022

When asked whether Aftab was using Shraddha Walkar’s money while they were living together, Aaftab's friend said, “Yes. It was his rule... The reason for which he wanted to be in relationships with girls was to get them to bear his expenses."

'Aaftab used to assault her': Aaftab's friend

On Shraddha-Aaftab's relationship, he said, "Their relationship lasted only for 4-5 months. And after that, he started beating and assaulting her. If I knew it was only Shraddha, then I would have talked to her. But I was learning that it was his daily routine because it was not a matter of one or two girls. Many girls like Shraddha came and bore his expenses for 2-3 months or a maximum of 6 months. And after that, he would shift to another girl. Shraddha was the only girl who left her family for him. She wanted to be in a relationship with him."

When asked about his last conversation with Aaftab, he said, "In our last conversation, he (Aaftab) said, 'Brother, finally I got away with her. One day an augment broke out, I raised my hand on her, following which she went out with her bag and did not return."

Aaftab's friend said that Shraddha was scared of Aaftab. He also spoke about the aggressive nature of Aaftab saying that the accused used to be aggressive only after taking intoxicating substances like marijuana and others.

