Hours after performing the final rites of his slain son Tehsil Office employee Rahul Bhat, Bitta Bhat spoke to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on May 13. In the exclusive conversation, Bitta Bhat revealed that as the targetted killings began in Jammu and Kashmir, with the killing of the two teachers in October 2021, the Bhat family just like other Hindu families started worrying for their son, Rahul. The father revealed that they had made a lot of attempts to get him transferred back from Budgam.

"In fact, last year a meeting was also held. The DC held the meeting in Sheikhpura, we also attended the meeting...In the meeting, it was promised that all the employees who are in far off towns, where the danger is more, all efforts would be made to transfer them. But deliberately they did not transfer him," Rahul's father said, claiming that all the charges were given to him by the administration.

'No father should ever face this, administration should provide security'

On being asked what his demand was from the government, a teary-eyed Bitta said that he did not want any other father to experience what he did. "The government should at least do this much...provide security to every employee..they are all like a kid to me..."

He claimed that there was no response to his son's killing. "After the incident, the Jammu & Kashmir administration turned their back on me. It's been more than 24 hours since, no one from the DC office has tried to get in touch with us, there is Tehsil, there is Executive Magistrate, concerned SHO, concerned SSP...They should have at least come to me and told me that an incident of this sort unfolded. Wasn't it their duty, he was their employee? By name, they targeted my son."

Rahul Bhat's killing sparks anger, rage in J&K

Rahul Bhat was shot in his Tehsil office by two terrorists on May 12, after which he was rushed to the SMHS Hospital in Srinagar, where he succumbed to his injuries. Rahul is the second Kashmiri Pandit, the first one was chemist Makhan Lal Bindroo, to have been killed in a span of a few months. Mass resignation by more than 350 Kashmiri Pandit Prime Minister Package Employees in Kashmir has been sent to Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha. Kashmiri Pandit employees and families living in the Kashmir Valley protested against the LG administration over Rahul Bhat's killing. "If the Administration can lathi charge and tear gas the public, then could they not have caught the terrorist yesterday?" questioned Aparna Pandit, a protester.

Meanwhile, security forces have gunned down the three terrorists, two of whom were involved in killing Rahul Bhat. The responsibility for the terror attack was taken by Kashmir Tigers, one of the many terrorist organisations that have cropped up after the abrogation of Article 370. Also, the Jammu and Kashmir administration formed a Special Investigation Team to probe the different angles of the terror attack.

Image: Republic World