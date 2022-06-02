Amid the ongoing Mandir-Mosque row in the country which roped in Karnataka's Mandya Jamia Masjid as well, a new development has surfaced regarding the same after the Superintendent Archaeologist wrote a letter to the Director of Archaeological Survey of India(ASI) requesting videography of the East Entrance in the mosque complex in Mandya.

This came in response to the Mandya Deputy Commissioner (DC)'s letter seeking the same in addition to a letter by Dr V Bhanuprasad Sharma, President of VHP, Bajrang Dal.

Citing details of the Mandya DC's letter, he noted that the east entrance of Anjaneyaswamy (Jamia Masjid) is currently under the occupation of Jamia Masjid which the mosque authorities have been using for running a madrasa, offering prayers, staying and cooking purposes. The DC has also requested to stop the madrasa and prayers and further also to conduct excavation/research/videography in the area.

In reference to this, the Superintending Archaeologist has further requested to guide the office regarding the matter claiming that Jamia Masjid is a living monument and a madrasa is running inside the protected area.

In the meantime, similar reports have surfaced from other parts of the state as well where people have made claims of finding temples inside mosques.

Ring-wing activists make 'temple claims' in Mandya's Jamia Masjid

The letter came weeks after a group of right-wing activists in Karnataka had made claims stating that the Jamia Masjid in Mandya was originally an Anjaneya temple. They also filed a memorandum with the Deputy Commissioner seeking permission to worship the Anjaneya idol in the mosque complex.

In addition to that, the activists further also stated that the mosque was constructed over the temple and there is historical proof to show the existence of a temple. While seeking permission to take bath in a pond inside the mosque, they further demanded the archaeological department for conducting an investigation into

Notably, the series of Mandir-Masjid rows came following the Gyanvapi mosque issue where the Hindu sides strongly claimed a temple's existence inside the mosque complex further demanding to hand it over for worshipping purposes. Later, a survey was also carried out after which claims were made about a 'Shivling' being found inside it.

Image: ANI