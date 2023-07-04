Head Of Jammu’s Top Govt Medical College Booked For Forgery Of Documents

Crime Branch Wing of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police has booked the Principal of the Government Medical College Jammu, Dr Shashi Sudan Sharma for tampering with her documents to get benefits while appearing for the MBBS entrance examination in 1981. Dr Sudan has been booked under sections of IPC- 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, 120 B and 5 (1) (d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The case has been registered on the complaint of Manu Gupta from the Economic Offences Wing (EoW) of Crime Branch Jammu, and the investigation has been handed over to Dy SP Bhagwan Dass. As per the FIR registered, it has been alleged that the accused Dr Shashi Sudan Sharma, Incharge, Principal Government Medical College Jammu has tampered with her age in documents to get an undue advantage for getting admission to the MBBS course at GMC Jammu.

Accused was 'under-age': EoW

The complainant further alleged that from the documents it is clear that she was underage for MBBS admission as per Medical Council of India directives. “As per her declared age as 8th April 1965, she was not at all eligible to appear for the MBBS entrance examination in the year 1981. MCI clearly states that to be eligible for the MBBS course in India, the candidate must be 17 years on December 31 of that year. However, as per her declared age, Dr Shashi Sudan Sharma was only 16 years and 8 months till December 31, 1981, when she joined the MBBS course,” he added in a written complaint to Crime Branch Jammu.

FIR further reads that on receipt of the complaint, an enquiry was conducted wherein it came to fore that the accused Dr Shashi Sudan Sharma is having two dates of birth (D.O.B) i.e. April 8, 1964, and April 8, 1965. She has cheated the Govt. by forging/tampering with her D.O.B. While applying for an MBBS course. She has submitted her matriculation diploma mentioning therein her D.O.B as of April 8, 1964, and got admitted to the MBBS course in the year 1981. It was further revealed that she has applied for correction of her D.O.B from April 8, 1965, to April 8, 1964, and the Jammu & Kashmir Board of School Education authorities have issued the order for making the requisite correction in her date of birth and accordingly, she became eligible to fill-up MBBS selection form but later on, she again switched over to her long run advantageous D.O.B.

'DOB also tampered in PAN card': FIR

It further transpired that she was well aware of her D.O.B but she intentionally and deliberately claimed her birth date as April 4, 1965, at the time of getting appointed as Assistant Surgeon in 1988 as per her service records for illegal gains.

“Besides this she has also tampered her D.O.B on PAN Card as per her choice while preparing her Aadhar Card she has used her D.O.B as 08-04-1964 instead of her D.O.B 08-04-1965. She is performing her govt. Service on basis of forged/fabricated D.O.B. As per the guidelines of MCI she was not eligible for MBBS course admissions at the relevant time. The accused with the connivance of the then officers/officials of J&K BOSE has committed the offence of forgery and has used forged document as genuine. Thereby causing wrongful gain to herself and corresponding wrongful loss to the state exchequer,” FIR added.