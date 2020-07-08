Headlines At 6 Pm: Rahul's Response On RGF Row; Centre To Provide Housing Relief To Poor

Here are the top stories from India at 6 pm:

Rahul Gandhi issues response on RGF row

Hours after the Centre ordered a probe into the alleged violations by the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation and other Congress-linked trusts, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday maintained that he will not be intimidated. He claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi lived under the illusion that everyone could be lured by money or be intimidated. Gandhi contended that "those who fight for the truth" could not be intimidated.

Centre to develop Housing Complexes for Urban Migrants

While addressing a Union cabinet briefing on Wednesday, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar announced that the Cabinet has approved the development of Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (AHRCs) under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Under this scheme, existing government-funded housing complexes would be converted to housing complexes for urban migrants and the poor. According to the Union Minister, this move is said to benefit 3 lakh people in its initial phase.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in self-isolation

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, on Wednesday, announced that he has self-isolated himself after a state minister and JMM MLA tested COVID-19 positive. Soren had met with the infected individuals on Tuesday and entry to the Chief Minister's residence has also been prohibited as a precautionary measure. State ministers Mithilesh Thakur and MLA Mathura Mahato tested positive and are currently receiving treatment at a government hospital.

Induction paper reveals Vikas Dubey's link with SP

As the manhunt for history-sheeter Vikas Dubey continues, another proof of political nexus has emerged as Republic Media Network has accessed the induction paper of the gangster's wife into the Samajwadi Party. The induction paper has revealed that Vikas Dubey's wife had joined the political party for a mere amount of Rs 20,000 back in 1992. This comes on the same day when the Uttar Pradesh police arrested Vikas Dubey's aide Shyamu Bajpai following an encounter with the Chaubeypur police in Kanpur.

Ujjwal Nikam advocates approaching ICJ on Kulbhusan row

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Pakistan blocking Kulbhushan Jadhav's review, well-known advocate Ujjwal Nikam on Wednesday described this as a clear violation of the ICJ order. Maintaining that Pakistan's entire case is based on the forced confession of Jadhav, he recalled that the consular access was not given in the real spirit. Thereafter, he urged the Indian government to move the ICJ against Pakistan's dubious move.

