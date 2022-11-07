West Bengal Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari on Monday wrote a letter to Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya to send a central team of doctors and public health experts to guide the state government in view of rising dengue cases.

Taking to Twitter, the BJP leader said, "Dengue situation in West Bengal has spiralled out of control due to the inefficient West Bengal government. I have written a letter to Hon'ble Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandviya ji to send a central team of doctors and public health experts to guide the state government and provide relief to the people."

Dengue situation in WB has spiralled out of control due to the inefficient WB Govt. I have written a letter to Hon'ble Union Health Minister; Dr. @mansukhmandviya Ji to send a Central Team of Doctors & Public Health Experts to guide the State Govt & provide relief to the people. pic.twitter.com/2lvjRNcZQL — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) November 7, 2022

Terming the condition in the state a 'health emergency', the BJP leader in the letter said, "I am writing you this letter as the State of West Bengal is in the midst of a Health Emergency. At a time when you are choking in the national capital, the people of West Bengal are tormented by mosquitos. Dengue has taken West Bengal in its grip for the past three months, with the cases on the rise in several parts of the state."

According to his letter, the worst affected areas due to dengue in West Bengal are Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, Murshidabad, Hooghly, and Howrah.

The Bengal LoP also requested an investigation into data provided by the state government and asked the Centre to punish the people involved. He also accused the state government of misappropriation of funds.

Suvendhu Adhikari hits out at Mamata govt

The BJP leader further hit out at the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government for running out of funds to control the ongoing dengue situation in the state. Adhikari in his letter said, "This year the Dengue situation has gone out of control in West Bengal as because the financially bankrupt state government could not provide funds in time for the precautionary measures."

"Let me reiterate it; the West Bengal Health Department did not have adequate funds, which led to the rise in cases as the measures which were needed to be taken, months earlier, to control the breeding of 'Aedes Aegypti' mosquitoes were not carried out properly due to the lack of funds," he added.