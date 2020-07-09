'Healthcare Infrastructure Not Unduly Burdened': Health Ministry Amid Surge In COVID Cases

Noting that the gap between active and recovered cases is "progressively increasing" and the caseload of COVID-19 infections is 2,69,000 people, the Union Health Ministry said the country has managed a situation where our healthcare infrastructure is not "unduly burdened" and is "not creaking due to the pressure". After a gap of nearly a month, the Centre on Thursday held its first press briefing on the country's Coronavirus outbreak since June 11.

"The gap between active cases and recovered cases is progressively increasing. Today, we have 4,76,000-odd recovered cases and only 2,69,000-odd active cases. So when we talk of caseload of COVID-19 in India, it is 2,69,000 people. This tells us that at the end of the day we've managed a situation where our health care infrastructure is not unduly burdened and is not creaking due to the pressure," said Rajesh Bhushan, Officer on Special Duty, Ministry of Health.

The gap between active #COVID19 cases and recovered cases is progressively increasing



- Health Secretary #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/Q1SNRJie3t — PIB in Maharashtra ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@PIBMumbai) July 9, 2020

India’s #COVID19 recovery rate is steadily increasing



Currently, the recovery rate is 62.09%



No. of recovered cases is now almost twice (1.75 times) the number of active cases



- Health Secretary #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/nM7WT2qvvA — PIB in Maharashtra ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@PIBMumbai) July 9, 2020

Pandemic managed 'relatively well'

The official said that despite a population of 1.3 billion, India has been able to manage the pandemic "relatively well", highlighting the number of cases per million population in the country is 538, which still remains amongst the lowest in the world.

"Today we have 538 cases per mn population, it's as per the WHO situation report. The case per million population in some countries is at least 16-17 times more than what it is in India. We have 15 deaths per million population whereas we have countries where it is 40 times as much," said Rajesh Bhushan.

Once again dismissing concern that India might have entered the community transmission stage of the Coronavirus outbreak, Bhushan said that the World Health Organization (WHO) has not provided any standard definition of localised outbreak and community transmission and the UN body has given its member states the right to report after assessing the local conditions.

The Ministry also presented data on COVID-19 deaths, showing that more than half (53%) of deaths have been reported among people above 60 years of age. Moreover, the age-wise breakup of deaths due to Coronavirus was also shared.

READ | India Has 538 Covid Cases Per Million; World Average 1453: Govt On 'third-most' Criticism

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates: India's Recovery Rate At 62%; 2.6 Lakh Samples Tested Dail

Plasma therapy can per guidelines

Responding to the question of whether the benefit of convalescent plasma therapy has been investigated, the Health Ministry official said the call on using the therapy is taken by the treating clinician and the practice has been specified as an investigational therapy in the Union Health Ministry's clinical management protocol.

"In which cases can the plasma therapy be used is clearly laid out by the government's clinical guidelines. Various State governments are applying different measures to get plasma," the official he said.

He added that the randomised plasma trails are carried out under the aegis of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and have various participating hospitals and currently around 452 patients are undergoing the trails. He further stated that no formal approval is needed from ICMR or the Drugs Controller General if a treating clinician wants to practice plasma therapy on any individual cases.

India's total COVID-19 cases rose to 767,296 on Thursday, of which 2,69,789 are active while 4,76,378 people have recovered. 21,129 people have died so far. The country is in the midst of the sixth phase of

READ | From 'Covid Umbrella' To 'Covid Helmets': People Deal Coronavirus With Bizarre Invention

READ | ICMR Bolsters 'mid-August' Covid Vaccine Effort; Adds 12 Institutes For Covaxin Trial

Healthcare infrastructure not 'unduly burdened': Ministry