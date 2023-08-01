Health infra uneven across districts in Karnataka; poor infra, staff crunch raise concerns

Officials in the health department have expressed displeasure over the action taken against an official for the state of affairs at a hospital despite several reasons such as excessive rainfall, lack of funds for infrastructure maintenance, poor work, etc. The government medical officers have also given a list of how many hospitals have water leakage issues.

A survey report has been submitted to the government by the Department of Planning and Statistics on the urgent priorities before the government for improving the health sector in the state. The health department has listed the works to be taken up on priority and urged the government to focus not only on the guarantee scheme but also on implementing the recommendations of the report.

What's in the report?

The report mentions the multi-faceted nature of health sector infrastructure, specialist resources, problem-solving challenges, etc. The health centres must be developed in the state with primary, secondary and tertiary facilities. Apart from this, the report also mentioned a shortage of primary health centres in 245 urban and 202 rural areas. Bengaluru Urban, Belagavi, Mysuru, Vijayapura and Dharwad have a shortfall of approximately 51 per cent.

Among the non-communicable diseases, 94 taluks have been identified as having heart disease, 71 taluks with kidney disease, 70 taluks with asthma and 67 taluks with cancer. To reduce the deaths caused by non-communicable diseases and to identify such diseases at an early stage, screening needs to be given priority, the report stated.

Challenges before the government

1) More infrastructure is needed in rural areas, including primary, secondary and regional facilities in the remaining 31 districts of the state.

2) When there is hi-tech infrastructure, doctors and medical staff won't have the inclination to move to big cities.

3) In addition to the infrastructure capabilities of the Ayushman Bharat programme, comprehensive documentation is required, and door-to-door campaigns are needed to ensure digital universal enrolment. This is expected to benefit the weaker sections.

An officer from the medical department told Republic on the condition of anonymity, "In terms of maternal mortality rate, 77 taluks have been identified as higher than the state average. Children within the age group of 9-11 years will be given immunization vaccines. It has not yet reached the expected target. That too needs to be addressed."

Shortage of Lab technicians in Karnataka

Bengaluru Urban, Shivamogga, Mysuru, Tumakuru, Hassan and Mandya districts have been identified with a deficit of 39.1 per cent of lab technicians. Dr Vasisht Gurudev, an expert in the health sector and a practising doctor, said, "In order to overcome the shortage of assistant health professionals and nurses and paramedical staff with high-quality education, accredited public and private medical colleges need to conduct more and more paramedical training programmes for nurses and allied health professionals. By connecting district hospitals and primary health centres within the limits of medical colleges, medical students can visit these hospitals and provide the required health care. This will also benefit the people a lot."

Digital aid to repair Karnataka health infra

Experts believe that setting up a digital control tower to monitor patient statistics, inventory accounts of medicines and equipment and details of health facilities must be maintained by health staff through electronic records. This will enable them to focus on a holistic health system.

Infant mortality and maternal mortality

The major causes of infant mortality are preterm delivery and low birth weight along with pneumonia, heart disease and suffocation at birth.

In 2022-23 (till November), there were 6,119 infant deaths. Of these, 235 deaths were due to pneumonia, 38 were due to diarrhoea, 1000 were due to neonatal infections (sepsis) (0-1 month) and 1,456 were due to asphyxia and asphyxia at birth (0-1). The remaining 3,390 deaths were due to other causes.

In 2022-23 (till November), there were 482 deaths, of which 76 deaths were due to hypertension during pregnancy, 72 were due to postpartum haemorrhage, 16 from interrupted delivery, three from miscarriage, seven from sepsis, 308 from high fever and other causes.

Karnataka state government to act on problems in Health sector

The state government is working towards addressing the problems at the core. They are trying to strengthen the primary health care centres across all the 31 districts which will address health concerning emergency immediately after which patients can be shifted to district centres for further treatment.