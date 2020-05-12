'India's Mortality Rate About The Lowest In The World', Says Health Min Amid COVID Crisis

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday stated that India's mortality rate is around 3.2%, which makes it about the lowest in the world. This comes as the number of coronavirus cases in the country breached the 70,000-mark on Monday. According to the Ministry of Health, the Covid-19 national tally stands at 70,756. There are 46,008 active coronavirus cases in the country, 22,454 patients have been cured or discharged while 2,293 people have died from the deadly contagion.

The minister said that the recovery rate in Covid-19 patients across the country is also getting better by the day.

“In the fight against #COVID19 our mortality rate is about the lowest in the world. Today the mortality rate is around 3.2%, in several states it is even less than this. The global fatality rate is around 7-7.5%” Vardhan said.

"As we are seeing continuously late, our recovery rate is getting better every day. Today our recovery rate is at 31.7%," he added.

While talking about the worst-case scenario, Vardhan had also said that the government has not been anticipating the worst kind of situation like in many other countries but that India is still prepared if such a situation arises.

"We do not anticipate a very worst type of situation in our country like many other developed countries but still we have prepared the whole country for the worst situation," he said.

PM Modi To Address Nation At 8 Pm On Tuesday Evening

Meanwhile, following the marathon meeting with the Chief Ministers of all states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 pm on Tuesday. In his fifth virtual meeting with the Chief Ministers on Monday, May 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested them to submit a blueprint to deal with various nuances during and after the gradual easing of the lockdown in their respective states by May 15.

