Health Min Amid Oppn Attack Over COVID Vaccines: 'This Is Not The Time To Do Politics'

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday spoke about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in the country. While addressing the Lok Sabha and speaking about the developments pertaining to vaccination in India, the Health Minister remarked that PM Modi had urged everyone not to politicise the vaccination programme. Mandaviya also said that the Prime Minister had held a meeting with the Chief Ministers of different states on the same.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on COVID-19 vaccination

The Health Minister asserted that PM Modi allowed the states to buy vaccines following their request. In addition, he informed how PM Modi assured help to states who expressed desire to buy the vaccines. Mandaviya also said that the government has approved its first mRNA vaccine, Moderna’s mRNA-1273, thereby clearing the path for importing foreign regulator-approved COVID-19 vaccines to India. As for Johnson and Johnson, he informed that the company is working closely with Biological E to facilitate the ongoing tech transfer to India.

The Health Minister also revealed that the government was already in talks with Pfizer over COVID vaccine supply. In addition, he stated that an expert group of the Indian government is still in talks with Pfizer over the COVID-19 vaccine supply. Therefore, the Opposition should refrain from resorting to politics over COVID-19 vaccines, urged Mandaviya.

"Our aim is to ensure that all eligible people should get vaccinated," said Mansukh Mandaviya. "Inspite of everything, India has the largest vaccine manufacturing capacity. In the coming days, the capacity will increase further," he added

India's COVID-19 and vaccination update

With a single-day rise of 35,342 cases, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 3,12,93,062 on Friday, while 483 more fatalities pushed the death toll due to the viral disease to 4,19,470, according to the Union Health Ministry. The number of active cases has declined to 4,05,513, accounting for 1.3 per cent of the total caseload and the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.36 per cent, the ministry's data updated at 8 am showed. A decline of 3,881 cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Also, 16,68,561 tests to detect the infection were carried out on Thursday, taking the total number of such tests conducted so far in the country to 45,29,39,545, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.12 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for 32 consecutive days, the ministry said. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.14 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 3,04,68,079, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated. The cumulative number of Covid vaccine doses administered so far in the country has reached 42.34 crore.

With PTI Inputs