Health Min Discusses Corbevax COVID Vaccine With Biological E's MD, Assures Govt Support

Ahead of the upcoming launch of the COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya met Mahima Datla, the Managing Director of Biological E, and discussed the progress of the vaccine production. They discussed the progress in the production of the upcoming vaccine by Biological E. Following the meeting, Mandaviya tweeted that he has been briefed about the progress of the vaccine, and he has assured all the Government support for the vaccine.

Corbevax by Biological E

The pharmaceutical company Biological E is based in Hyderabad and has been preparing to launch its own COVID-19 vaccine - Corbevax in India. The company owned by Datlas is already credited for creating several popular medicines and injections, including Crocin, Lacto Calamine, anti-tetanus serum, anti-TB drugs, TT, and DTP vaccines. The Managing Director of Biological E, Mahima Datla has made some significant contributions to the pharmaceutical company owned by her own family.

The vaccine is a 'recombinant protein subunit', which indicates that it is being made with the spike protein present in the COVID-19 virus. The use of the spiked protein will prepare the body for the virus as the body will be developing an immune response. That means the body will be ready the next time it comes in contact with the COVID-19 virus. As the protein does not contain the rest of the virus, it makes it safe for use.

The vaccine is expected in the market by September end as the company has already started its Phase 3 clinical trials. However, the company will be applying for an Emergency Use Licence by August- end intending to supply 300 million doses to the Indian government by the end of this year. Also, it has been estimated that the Corbevax vaccine will be a low-cost product making it accessible to most people.

Image Credits: Twitter