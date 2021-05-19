Health Min Dr. Harsh Vardhan To Hold Meeting With Nine States To Review COVID-19 Situation

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan is all set to take stock of the COVID-19 situation of nine states at 2 PM on Wednesday via video conference. The union minister will be meeting health ministers of nine states - West Bengal, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh. The Health Minister will also be discussing the vaccination drive in these states.

Taking to Twitter, Dr. Harsh Vardhan wrote that discussions regarding the "situation and progress" of COVID-19 will take place.

The meeting is called at a time when the positivity rate of 22 states is more than 15%. On the vaccination front, the Centre has already provided 20.78 crore vaccines to the states. This meeting will be marked essential as discussions regarding medical facilities in the state will be observed. The Central Government has been holding meetings to continuously review the COVID situation amid number of cases going down but fear of spread at the same time.

COVID situation in these nine states

West Bengal has been reporting more than 19000 fresh COVID-19 cases giving the authorities concerns on bringing down the surge. Moreover, the state government has also imposed a lockdown in the state amid virus spread.

Assam, on the other hand, has been showing signs of improvement by reporting less than 6000 cases in a day. The positivity rate of the state has also come down.

Manipur, however, is not doing well on the COVID front with state Government's Monday announcement, extending lockdown in few parts due to virus surge. The state recorded 624 new positive cases and 20 deaths.

The state of Meghalaya is currently observing a complete lockdown as more than 500 cases were reported in 24 hours. Recently, the Chief Minister was reported saying that the virus condition is grim in the state. On Tuesday, Mizoram reported 184 fresh COVID-19 cases with 29 deaths. The state currently has more than 9000 cases of virus.

Already under a complete lockdown, Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio was recently reported saying that the restrictions might get extended due to a rise in number of cases.

On Sunday, the state authorities announced a curfew in Agartala municipal areas from May 17-26 owing to the deadly spread of infection. More people are getting tested positive in Sikkim with 209 fresh cases recorded on Tuesday. On Tuesday, Arunachal Pradesh recorded highest single-day spike in fresh cases with 304 new COVID-19 cases.