Health Min Evaluates COVID Situation In 9 States & UTs; 'Monitoring People In Isolation'

Evaluating the prevailing situation of surging COVID-19 cases in the country, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday conducted a meeting with the representatives of nine northern States and UTs including- Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Ladakh and Chandigarh.

Health Minister Mandaviya advised them to ramp up COVID testing in the states to monitor the precedent of the spread of the COVID-19. Responding to the reports on the decline in the COVID-19 testing figures in various states & UTs, he urged them to scale up the daily tests.

Health Minister urges northern states & UTs to ramp COVID-19 testing, vaccination

As per official sources, Mandaviya apprised that a large number of infected people did not require hospitalisation and as per the data, people preferred to stay in home isolation, rather than getting treatment at the hospital. He further urged the northern state representatives to update the daily COVID & vaccination data in a timely manner.

Health Minister went on to add that people in home isolation shall be efficiently monitored. He further urged the state administration to promote Union Ministry’s teleconsultation like eSanjeevani. Asking the state administration to scale up vaccination, he also advised them to ramp up the health infrastructure to deal with any unprecedented situation.



आज देश के उत्तरी राज्यों एवं UTs के स्वास्थ्य मंत्रियों एवं अधिकारियों के साथ कोरोना की स्थिति, eSanjeevani के उपयोग को बढ़ाने, होम आइसोलेशन की मॉनिटरिंग, पब्लिक हेल्थ इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर, टीकाकरण व अन्य पहलुओं पर बातचीत की।



मेरा विश्वास है कि हम सब एकजुट होकर कार्य करेंगे। pic.twitter.com/Ko3kiD6eVk — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) January 25, 2022

In the meeting, Mansukh Mandaviya also asked them to promote the use of the national telemedicine service portal e-Sanjeevani, which is being popularly used by citizens. Due to the rapid spread of the 'highly transmissible' Omicron variant of COVID-19, India is witnessing an unabated surge in COVID cases, while the impact of the surge has been attenuated due to widespread vaccination, a large unvaccinated population is still at the risk.

Meanwhile, as the COVID-19 curve continued to bend in Delhi, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal hinted at the early withdrawal of the stringent COVID curbs placed in the Union Territory to mitigate the spread of the virus during the ongoing third wave. Addressing an event on the eve of the Republic Day in the city, Kejriwal stated that his government will soon uplift the Odd-even restriction & weekend curfew as the positivity rate was recorded at 10% in Delhi on Tuesday.

COVID-19 Situation in India

According to Health Ministry, India reported less than 3 lakh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. India witnessed 2,55,874 new cases on Tuesday, the daily cases registered a downfall of around 50,190 cases than yesterday. As many as 614 people died and more than 2.5 lakh people recovered in the last 24 hours. Active cases rose up to 22,36,842 and the daily positivity rate was recorded at 15.52%.



