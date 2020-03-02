Health Min Harsh Vardhan Confirms 2 More Coronavirus Cases, Issues Fresh Travel Advisory

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Monday addressed a press conference to inform about India's preparedness to deal with Coronavirus and also confirmed 2 new positive cases of the COVID-19 being reported in Delhi and Telangana respectively.

Informing about a total of 5 cases being reported in India, the Union Minister said, "2 positive cases of coronavirus in Delhi and Telangana. Their travel history is from Italy and Dubai. Total positive cases in India till now is 5."

Adding further he also informed about the screening of passengers being conducted at 21 airports, 12 major seaports, and 65 minor seaports. According to the Health Ministry, India has scanned 5, 57,431 passengers at airports and 12,431 passengers have been screened on minor and major seaports.

Informing about the status of the travel advisory, the Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said, "Under the travel advisory, existing visas including e-visas will remain suspended for China and Iran. As the situation develops, the travel restrictions may be further extended to other countries also."

During the press conference, the Health Minister also appealed Indians to not carry out nonessential travel to Iran, Italy, South Korea, and Singapore.

Appealing the citizens to not panic over the virus, Dr Harsh Vardhan asked everyone to observe all the necessary precautions to avoid getting infected from the virus. He also stated that if any person shows any symptoms like fever or respiratory problems, they can clear their doubts by calling on the Health Ministry's helpline number and consulting a doctor.

Coronavirus outbreak

On March 1, UN Humanitarian Chief Mark Lowcock today released $15 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to help fund global efforts to contain the virus. The announcement came soon after the WHO upgraded the global risk of the coronavirus outbreak to "very high" – its top level of risk assessment. The WHO has said there is still a chance of containing the virus if its chain of transmission is broken.

The WHO has called for US$675 million to fund the fight against coronavirus. There is a window of opportunity to contain the spread of the virus if countries take robust measures to detect cases early, isolate and care for patients, and trace contacts.

