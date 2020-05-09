Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Discuss COVID-19 With Northeast States; Lauds Response

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Saturday met with health ministers and other officials from eight Northeast States to take stock of the situation on COVID-19 response. Speaking to the media after almost three hours of discussions, Harsh Vardhan lauded the States for their response to the outbreak and noted that only two of the eight States in the region have active patients of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel Coronavirus.

"We held detailed discussions with authorities in eight Northeast States lasting almost 2.45 hours on COVID response and also non-COVID issues. They have performed really well. The region has a total of 194 cases of COVID-19 and the two States with most cases are Tripura – where 2-3 camps of a BSF battalion reported infections, and Assam which has reported around 60 cases," Harsh Vardhan said.

Watch Live!! Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan interacts via VC with Health Ministers & senior officials of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura and Sikkim on the current COVID-19 situation. https://t.co/ucQaB2fJdi — DrHarshVardhanOffice (@DrHVoffice) May 9, 2020

COVID condition in NE

The Health Minister noted that Sikkim and Nagaland have not reported any cases of COVID-19 and informed that Mizoram on Saturday declared its only COVID-19 patient has recovered, making the State officially COVID free. Harsh Vardhan further noted that four States — Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya — have not reported new cases in the last 28 days, leaving only Assam and Tripura with active cases.

He also lauded the Northeast States for screening and testing people with ILI (Influenza-like Illness) and SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Illness) symptoms.

Coronavirus outbreak

India has so far reported 59,662 cases of COVID-19, of which 17,847 patients have recovered while 1,981 have died. The recovery rate has reached 30% while the fatality rate stands at around 3%. In the Northeast, Tripura has the highest number of cases with 118 patients or which only two have recovered. While Assam has reported 59 cases of which 34 have recovered while one patient has died, the only COVID death in the region.

