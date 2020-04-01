Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Confident Country Will Overcome COVID-19 Effectively

As India continues its battle against Coronavirus, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan exuded confidence stating that the country is fighting against the virus effectively. This statement comes as India records 38 COVID-19 deaths with active cases soaring to 1637.

However, speaking to ANI, Dr Harsh Vardhan exuded confidence as he cited the preparedness. He stated that Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits, N95 masks etc are available in adequate quantities and added that the government is prepared for the availability of more.

"I am confident that we will overcome COVID in days to come and we are fighting against COVID effectively. Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits, N95 masks etc are available in adequate quantities. If in future, more masks, PPE kits, ventilators, ICU beds etc are needed, then, we are prepared for it, said Harsh Vardhan.

Meanwhile, There has been a spike in the number of COVID-19 positive cases with three new deaths reported on Wednesday taking the death toll to 38, the Union Health Ministry said. Meanwhile, a total of 132 people have recovered from the deadly disease.

The Health Ministry stressed that the increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases due to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation did not represent the national trend as reflected in the last few days. Lav Aggarwal, the Joint Secretary of the Health Ministry, provided a state-wise break-up of the cases arising out of the movement of the Markaz Nizamuddin attendees. He also mentioned that the states had been advised to conduct a drive for tracing of the congregation attendees. Aggarwal reiterated that any form of a gathering must be avoided during the lockdown period.

'Cluster Containment Strategy' For COVID-19 Hotspots

Earlier, the Health Ministry on Tuesday apprised about their preparedness stating that they have a cluster containment strategy for the hotspots in the country. In his daily press briefing in New Delhi, the ministry's joint secretary Lav Aggarwal remained vague on numerical requirements for a place to be identified as a Coronavirus hotspot; maintaining that they treat even a single case from a single location as a potential hotspot.

