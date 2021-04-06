Health Min Harsh Vardhan To Chair Meet With Heads Of 11 States Worst Affected By COVID-19

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan will chair a review meeting with health ministers of 11 states and Union Territories at 6 pm over the current COVID-19 situation on Tuesday, said sources. Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Delhi are the worst affected 11 states.

Dr Harsh Vardhan tweeted and informed that the meeting will be held through a video conference addressing the situation and what actions need to be taken.

The total active cases in Maharastra is 4,52,777, 25419 in Punjab, 44296 in Chhattisgarh, 16252 in Gujarat, 5882 in Jharkhand, 13105 in Haryana, 22654 in Madhya Pradesh, 3828 in Himachal Pradesh, 42502 in Karnataka,14768 in Rajasthan and 14589 in Delhi. Hitting a grim milestone, India has recorded over 1 lakh COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours on Monday, the highest single daily spike in infections since the pandemic started last year. With this tally, after the US and Brazil, India has become the third country to mark six-figure numbers in COVID-19 cases in a single day.

Dr Harsh Vardhan launches IHIP

On Monday, Dr Harsh Vardhan virtually launched the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP). It is the world's biggest online disease surveillance platform as the new version of IHIP will house the data entry and management for India’s disease surveillance program. In addition to tracking 33 diseases now as compared to the earlier 18 diseases, it shall ensure near-real-time data in digital mode, having done away with the paper mode of working.

Pleased to have launched the IDSP module of Integrated Health Information Platform via VC, today.



PM Modi holds COVID-19 meeting

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meet to review the alarming surge in COVID-19 cases in the country. Prime Minister's Office stated that after the review, the PM directed that central teams that consist of public health specialists and clinicians will be sent to Maharashtra in view of high caseload and deaths, and likewise to Punjab and Chhattisgarh, because of the disproportionate number of deaths being reported in these states.

PM also highlighted the need to ensure effective implementation of containment measures, besides the involvement of community volunteers in active case search and management of containment zones.

COVID-19 Cases in India

As per Union Health Ministry, India reports 96,982 new COVID-19 cases, 50,143 discharges, and 446 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Total cases: 1,26,86,049

Total recoveries: 1,17,32,279

Active cases: 7,88,223

Death toll: 1,65,547

Total vaccination: 8,31,10,926

