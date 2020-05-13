Health Min Chairs Meeting Over COVID-19 Situation; Mentions Improvement In Recovery Rate

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday held a meeting via video conference with Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh to discuss the current COVID-19 situation. Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey and officers of Punjab Health Department and District Collectors were present in the meeting.

Dr Harsh Vardhan stated that the Union health ministry designated 14 health establishments to review proposals for approving new laboratories for Covid-19 tests in different states.

"5,577 care centres in the country for people who don’t have severe infection. 8,708 quarantine facilities in the country.900 dedicated hospitals in India. Over 3 lakh personal protection equipments and masks being made in India. Over 18 lakh tested so far," said the Health Minister.

Harsh Vardhan says no new coronavirus case has been reported in nine states/UTs in the last 24 hours, adding that four states/UTs have not reported any infections so far. The health minister adds that India’s recovery rate is now at 32.8%.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan says coronavirus recovery rate in India getting better. “Doubling rate has slowed from 3 days to 12.65 days,” he says.

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of total Coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 74,281, including 47,480 active cases. While 2,415 deaths have been reported overall, around 24,386 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Gujarat have the highest number of cases in the country with 244,27 and 8,903 cases respectively.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as of Wednesday, May 13 at 9 AM, a total of 185,42,50 COVID-19 samples have been tested.

