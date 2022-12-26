Health Min Holds Meeting With Indian Medical Association On COVID Situation & Preparedness

Union Health and Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday interacted with doctors and representatives from Indian Medical Association (IMA) regarding the COVID-19 situation and preparedness. During the meeting, Mandaviya urged participants to refrain from making speculations and only share accurate information with the public.

"Our citizens look up to our COVID warriors for advice and due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases globally, it becomes the responsibility of our experts to share correct information so that rumours, misconceptions and in turn, fears can be prevented," Health Minister said.

Health min insists on compliance to 'Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate'

He stressed mitigating the least sense of panic in the people by making them aware of the current status of coronavirus data, the vaccination program and government efforts. He also insisted on compliance to ‘Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate and Adherence to COVID Appropriate Behaviour’ and uptake of precautionary doses for the vulnerable groups.

"Only this way we will be able to preserve the gains made so far through continued collective efforts," Mandaviya stated.

On mock drills across several hospitals across the country on Tuesday, the Health Minister said, "Based on our previous experience of managing this pandemic, we are undertaking several exercises, one such being the mock drill that will happen across the country tomorrow. Such exercises would help our operational readiness, help in filling gaps if any and will consequently strengthen our public health response."

Tomorrow, a mock drill will be conducted throughout country at all COVID hospitals. All States Health Ministers will also take part in this at their level. — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) December 26, 2022

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary (Health ministry) Lav Agarwal, Director General of Health Services DR Atul Goel, IMA members, and eminent doctors among others.

India on Monday reported 196 new COVID-19 infections, while the active cases stood at 3,428, according to Health Ministry's data updated on Monday. The tally of coronavirus infection cases was recorded at 4.46 crore.

These developments come at a time when COVID-19 cases are rising in China, the US, Japan and other countries. In China, emergency rooms are turning away ambulances and crematoriums are overwhelmed.