Health Min Mandaviya Lauds India's COVID Management, Says 'superior To Other Countries'

After about three years since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, as India closely monitors the recent case surge being reported in Asia, particularly China, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday lauded NGOs, stakeholders and healthcare workers for their tireless efforts across the country during the pandemic era.

"I seek your continued partnership for connecting with the communities to take healthcare services to them. Your work will be pivotal in enhancing awareness and accelerating uptake of e-health services (such as eSanjeevani, and telehealth) among the masses," the Health Minister said during his keynote address during a webinar on 'India's Public Health Response to Manage COVID-19'.

India's COVID-19 management approach superior to other countries

Health Minister Mandaviya further emphasised the dominance of India's approach to COVID-19 management vis-a-vis other countries, even as there is a surge in the number of cases recorded in the last few days in Asia, particularly in China. There is a fresh outbreak of cases in South Korea with more than 4 lakh cases recorded yesterday, March 16. Meanwhile, China has also imposed lockdown in multiple cities with millions restricted to their homes.

"At a time when many countries are reporting an increase in a number of daily COVID cases, India's daily cases have reported a substantial decrease, combined with an increased recovery rate, and high levels of vaccination," he added.

Mansukh Mandaviya also lauded the people and the healthcare workers for successfully partaking in one of the world's largest vaccination programmes, even in areas such as Jammu and Kashmir, hilly states, and other regions where the terrain makes it difficult for healthcare workers to administer vaccines. Notably, India's vaccination coverage has exceeded 180.80 crores as of March 16, 2022. The vaccination drive for the 12-14 year age group commenced on March 16. Health Minister Mandaviya said, "India's vaccination drive is testament to India's capabilities and power of the people without whom this journey, and this high level of vaccine coverage, would not have been possible."

Mandaviya hailed the technology prowess of the country in the form of e-Sanjeevani, CoWIN portal for vaccination, Arogya Setu app, which aimed to provide healthcare services during the pandemic era. Emphasizing the Indian Philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and 'Shubh Laabh', he said, "India has not only produced quality and affordable vaccines, but we have also exported medicines to more than 150 countries on humanitarian grounds. The Vaccine Maitri program of the Government has been lauded globally."

IMAGE: PTI