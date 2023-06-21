Health Min Mandaviya Leads International Yoga Day Celebration At AIIMS Delhi

As the world is celebrating the 9th year of International Yoga Day, this year's theme is ‘Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ which indicates the Indian socio-cultural heritage. The Nationwide celebration of the 9th International Day of Yoga was led by Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar on 21st June at Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh.

On this occasion, Governor of Madhya Pradesh Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister of Ayush and Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, MoS for Ayush Dr. Munjpara Mahendrabhai and several state Dignitaries were present.

The International Day of Yoga is being celebrated with a whole government approach. All the key ministries of the Government of India, State Governments, National and International Leading Yoga institutes and organizations, universities, Armed forces, NSS and NYK volunteers and other stakeholders are already participating in various run-up activities of International Yoga Day 2023.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya performs Yoga with Doctors

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reached AIIMS riding a bicycle on Wednesday morning. Sending the message of Fit India, the minister left his car 2 km before the venue and rode to AIIMS. The minister along with the doctors from AIIMS and other medical institutes performed various Yoga asanas starting with meditation.

(Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya meditating with doctors, Credit: Republic)

(Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya performing Yoga asanas with doctors, Credit: Republic)

Speaking to Republic, AIIMS Director Dr M. Srinivas said, “Yoga should be performed every day, it should be incorporated into our daily routine. BP and diabetes are common diseases these days and one way of dealing with it could be Yoga, the anxiety levels and stress levels decline by doing Yoga. Individuals who perform Yoga on a daily basis could also maintain a healthy life. Nowadays, doctors are mostly stressed because of no work timings but Yoga is a great medicine for all the problems and we should promote it everyday.”

Dr Karan Madan from the pulmonologist department said, “If you experience yourself, I think Yoga takes some time but once you induct it into your life, it becomes inseparable from your routine. You can increase the intensity and reach your desired goal by practising it daily.”

He further said that Yoga helps your body and mind to relax. He said, “On the physical front, if you consistently practice it, it will be a beneficial exercise. I believe breathing exercises like pranayam and other intense exercises help calm your mind and body and it helps in developing cardiovascular and respiratory health.”