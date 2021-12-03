Health Min Mandaviya Says Centre Is Prepared To Fight Omicron; Slams Politics Over COVID

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday briefed the Lok Sabha over the Omicron variant of COVID-19, a day after two cases were reported from Karnataka. He assured that the Government is prepared to fight Omicron amid growing concerns in the country involving the South African variant. Mandaviya also slammed the Opposition for politics over COVID management.

While addressing the Parliament, the Health Minister said, "3.46 crore Corona cases have been reported in India, and 4.6 Lakh people died - this is 1.36% of total cases. 25,000 cases and 340 deaths per million population reported in India - this is one of the lowest in the world. Under Modi Government, work is going on to strengthen weak health infrastructure. Our government has worked for results without blaming previous governments that ignored health infrastructure. In the last two years, decisions under the leadership of PM Modi show that this govt works with will power and not power."

"First COVID-19 case in India was reported on 13th January 2020 in Kerala. But the first meeting of the Monitoring Committee constituted by the Centre, was held on 8th Jan 2020. It means we were alert, a committee had been formed before the case was reported and it had started working. There was a time when it took three years for approval if someone did research on a vaccine. So, nobody used to do research. We scrapped those rules and the nation got vaccine after research within a year - this facility has been given by PM Modi," he added.

While slamming the opposition over vaccine politics, Mandviya further stated, "We promised to produce vaccine doses in sufficient quantity; today we've administered 125 crore doses; 22 crore unused doses lying with states. There is no solution to political mudslinging; we have always taken decisions based on science and not politics; going forward, we'd make decisions as per the advice of the scientific community."

Health Minister Mandaviya fumes over Opposition for politics over oxygen shortage

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also lambasted the opposition parties during the Question Hour for playing politics over oxygen shortage during the second wave of COVID-19, citing the efforts made to ramp production of medical oxygen to meet the demand. "Sadly, even in such a situation, many people did not refrain from playing politics... I appeal, take note of our honest efforts. This is not a subject of politics. I want to say that Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) had said at the chief ministers' meeting that there was no need to hide the number of deaths due to the shortage of oxygen shortage. It (numbers) should be reported," the Union Health Minister said. "A total of 19 states responded and it's only Punjab which stated in writing that four suspected deaths were there (in the state) and that too being investigated. We made it public. Still, politics is happening," he added.

Image: ANI/Shutterstock