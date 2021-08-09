Health Min Mandaviya Says 'will Erase TB By 2025'; Raises Awareness In Parliament

Union Health Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya while speaking at the Parliament House on Monday, asserted the government’s commitment to eradicate tuberculosis and the need to spread awareness on the grave disease. This awareness drive was in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal to make India TB-free by 2025. Apart from Mandaviya, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that he expected elected representatives to ensure steps for the eradication of the disease.

Health Ministry on TB

Mansukh Mandaviya planned to reach out to TB patients in a comprehensive way. While addressing an event to spread awareness on the disease, Mandaviys said, "We had never linked health with development. Under PM Modi's leadership, the definition of health has been comprehensive. In the coming days, India will achieve its target of making the health sector more robust."

Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman unites elected heads

Om Birla subjected to the fact that the time has come to end the deadly diseases in this country. He said,

"We need to make collective efforts to win against TB. Poverty and malnutrition are two main reasons for TB. Elected representatives need to ensure steps for the eradication of the disease."

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu turning his focus to the gravity of the disease suggested,

"If all the local, central & state govt, MPs, and officials join together and make it a people's movement, it won't be difficult to eliminate TB by 2025". He added, "The average life expectancy has increased to 69.4 years, which was 35 years in 1950."

PM Modi's initiative to eliminate TB by 2025

India had previously started an initiative of active case finding through screening vulnerable populations for TB in order to detect hidden cases. The global sustainable development plan had targeted eliminating TB by 2030. However, Prime Minister Narendra had declared to speed up the process and achieve the target by 2025, five years ahead of the global target.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit India, screening for tuberculosis (TB) had significantly gone down. This was despite the fact that both the diseases had similar symptoms and guidelines had been issued last August for bidirectional screening for COVID and TB. According to the Global TB Report 2020, India accounted for 27% of the global TB rate and 31% of the mortality burden. This data projected that 17.19 crore people were screened for TB of whom 52, 273 were detected with the disease. This year, until June, 4.87 crore people were screened with 13,935 of them being detected with the disease.

