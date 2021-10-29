Health Min Mandaviya Stresses Need For Bettering Global Health Governance At G20 Meet

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday addressed the G20 Joint Finance and Health Ministers’ Meeting through video conferencing. The agenda of the discussion was “Concrete proposals to strengthen global health financing governance”.

Speaking at the meeting, Mandaviya stressed the need for G20 leaders to help increase fund availability to the World Health Organization (WHO), besides supporting ongoing multi-stakeholder mechanisms such as GAVI, CEPI, ACT-A with a specific focus on equitable and affordable access.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has brought to the fore the importance of international health regulations and the need for strengthening global health governance,” the minister said in his address.

“Presently, several parallel proposals are being discussed in multiple forums, including the IPPPR's Global Health Threats Council, an IHR review, the need for a framework, a convention or any other instrument on pandemic management and the G20 proposal of Joint Health and Financing Task Force to strengthen pandemic preparedness and response,” he added.

While supporting the present proposal for Joint Health and Financing Task Force, India proposed that the centrality of the WHO needs to be maintained in the health arena.

Union Health Minister further stated that while multiple entities with overlapping mandates are delving into the issue of pandemic preparedness and response, a clearly defined complementarity of all such initiatives being seamlessly woven to create a global health emergency management architecture is the need of the hour.

Mandaviya highlighted the need to synchronise these multilateral initiatives amongst the member states in accordance with their local context at the national level.

"In a pandemic, no one is safe until everyone is safe. In this context, I quote our Prime Minister Narendra Modiji when he mentioned that 'everyone's support, everyone's development, everyone's trust and everyone's efforts' are vital for success," the Minister added.

India achieves 105 crore vaccinations

Meanwhile, Mansukh Mandaviya also informed that more than 105 crore doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country till date.

"105 Crore Vaccines of Victory! Congratulations to the people as India's #COVID19 vaccination drive achieves new accolades (sic)," the health minister tweeted.

