Health Min Mandaviya Urges States To Increase COVID Vaccination Pace Amid Festive Season

As the festive season has begun across the country, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday has warned that COVID-19 containment could derail if festivals are not celebrated following the pandemic protocols and strongly urged 19 states to escalate the vaccination speed so that India can achieve administering 100 crore vaccine doses soon. As per the Ministry's official statement, the Health Minister said, "If festivals, synonymous with auspiciousness, joy, and large gatherings, are not observed as per protocols, containment of COVID-19 can get derailed. The two-pronged solution is to follow COVID protocols very strictly and to speed up vaccination."

Mandaviya cited results of experiments that pegged the number of first dose recipients not developing severe COVID-19 to be 96 percent and further pointed out that the number increases to nearly 98 percent for people who have taken both doses of the vaccine. Officials of Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal took part in the meeting with the Health Minister.

COVID-19 active cases in India lowest in 206 days

India saw a single-day rise of 19,740 COVID-19 infections, taking the country's total tally of cases to 3,39,35,309, while the number of active cases has declined to 2,36,643, the lowest in 206 days, according to Union health ministry data updated on Saturday. The death toll has climbed to 4,50,375 with 248 more fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The daily rise in new coronavirus cases has been below 30,000 for 15 straight days, the ministry said. The active cases have declined to 2,36,643 and comprise 0.70 percent of the total infections, the lowest since March last year. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 97.98 percent, the highest since March last year, it said.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 93.90 crores on Friday, the Union Health Ministry said. As for doses administered on Friday, the count till 7 pm was 71,75,744, the ministry said. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16.

(With PTI Inputs)

Image: PTI/Representative Image