Health Min Mandaviya Urges States With Low COVID Vaccinations To Develop 'micro Plans'

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a virtual meeting on Monday to assess the progress of COVID-19 vaccination in Puducherry, Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Manipur. "We are in the last lap of COVID19 vaccination. Let us launch an aggressive campaign to ensure full COVID-19 vaccination by increasing the pace of vaccination and expanding the coverage," said the Union Minister. Health secretaries and senior health department officials from Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Puducherry attended the meeting.

These states and Union Territories have reported low immunisation coverage, according to the Union Health Ministry. While India's first dose coverage is 82% and second dosage coverage is 43%, Puducherry (66%), Nagaland (49%), Meghalaya (57%), and Manipur (54%) trail behind the national average in first and second dose coverage.

The Union Health Minister, reiterating that vaccination is the most effective weapon in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, urged the states and the Union Territories to engage all stakeholders, including NGOs, faith-based organisations, religious leaders, community influencers, and other partners, in innovative ways to motivate and mobilise all eligible people to get full COVID vaccination.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya suggests micro plans for COVID vaccination

He remarked, "Let us ensure collectively that no eligible citizen is left without the 'Suraksha Kawachh' of COVID-19 vaccine in the country, and to address issues of hesitancy, misinformation, superstition etc." Mandaviya further advised states to send all state government representatives to each eligible home one day a week to motivate and mobilise people to get fully vaccinated.

He said that the Prime Minister's mop-up strategies for bolstering the 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign, which includes deploying 'Prachar Toli' in advance to villages is to ensure mobilisation and counselling of the eligible population, as well as awareness campaigns. Deploying 'Vaccination Toli' is also to ensure that all eligible citizens are vaccinated with the first and second doses. "States can also designate youngsters and students as COVID-19 immunisation ambassadors, encouraging and motivating seniors and eligible members of their families and communities to receive both doses of the vaccine," he added.

Mandaviya recommended states to develop specific district-by-district micro plans, deploy a suitable number of teams, and monitor the low-performing districts' daily progress on a regular basis. States were advised to create unique short videos, as well as effective use of various social media channels and conventional media, to approach target populations for hesitancy.

With inputs from ANI

Image: @mansukhmandviya/Twitter