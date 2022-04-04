Health Min Mansukh Mandaviya Assures Centre Hasn't Increased Prices Of Essential Medicines

Responding to rise in prices of certain essential medicines, Union Minister for Health Mansukh Mandaviya clarified that the central Government hasn't hiked prices of essential medicines and that the prices of medicines are not state-controlled. He was referring to the increase in prices of some essential medicines by National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), late in March. These medicines are attached to the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) and the movement in prices depend on the rise and fall in the prices of raw materials, bulk drugs, freight rates, cost of transport, utilities like fuel, power, diesel, and changes in taxes and duties, etc.

Speaking to ANI, Dr. Mandaviya said, "The Central Government hasn't increased the price of any essential medicines. The price of essential medicines is linked to the Wholesale Price Index. If WPI goes up, the price of essential medicines goes up and if it goes down, then the price comes down. The Government doesn't control prices of essential medicines."

The Opposition parties have targeted the central Government for hike in prices of essential commodities. The Rajya Sabha was adjourned twice on Monday over fuel price rise, which is also leading to prices of medicines going northwards. Trinamool Congress has tweeted against the inaction and incapability of the central Government in controlling the prices of essential items.

Earlier, the Congress lambasted the central regime on the rise in prices of essential medicines, even when the prices of petrol and diesel are sky-rocketing.

As if the BJP govt hasn’t fleeced the common Indian enough with ever-increasing fuel prices, prices of essential medicines such as paracetamol & antibiotics are also set to increase by over 10% from April.



National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) hikes prices of specific essential medicines

India's drug pricing authority on Friday allowed the hike of 10.7% for scheduled drugs which are under price control. "Based on the WPI data provided by the office of the Economic Advisor, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the annual change in WPI works out as 10.76607% during the calendar year 2021 over the corresponding period in 2020," the NPPA notice said.

In order to keep a check on the total availability of essential medical supplies, the manufacturers of scheduled formulations and bulk drug formulations (raw material for manufacturing medicines) have to submit regular reports to the Government on the production/import of the supplies with them.

