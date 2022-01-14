Health Min Mansukh Mandaviya Visits E-Sanjeevani Hub At CGHS In Delhi To Review Services

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday visited the E-Sanjeevani Hub at the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) headquarters in the national capital to review the services being provided. The minister interacted with the doctors providing teleconsultation and personally viewed some sessions. He also urged people to make more use of these digital platforms during the COVID-19 pandemic which will enable the beneficiaries to avail of quality health care services without venturing out.

Speaking to ANI, the Union Health Minister said, "Tele-medicine services have been very useful in COVID. This E-Sanjeevani platform is used for teleconsultation. Lakhs of people use the platform every day to seek doctors', experts' advice. Aged people don't have to travel, can seek doctor's advice on phone."

Mild/asymptomatic COVID patients eligible for home isolation: Health Ministry

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry announced on Friday that COVID patients clinically assigned as mild/asymptomatic are now eligible for home isolation which will be over after 7 days pass from testing positive without getting a fever for 3 successive days, after which no re-testing is required, adding that asymptomatic contacts need not take a COVID test. The Health Ministry also directed that patients aged above 60 years and those with comorbidities will only be allowed home isolation after a proper doctor's evaluation.

COVID cases in India

India on Friday reported 2,64,202 new cases, which is the highest in 239 days. The country also recorded 315 COVID fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 4,85,350. According to the Union Health Ministry, 1,09,345 recoveries were reported in the latest update. The number of Omicron cases have risen to 5,753 on Thursday from 5,488 on Wednesday (an increase of 4.83% since yesterday). Meanwhile, the Daily positivity rate also increased to 14.78%. An increase of 1,54,542 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

