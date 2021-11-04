Health Min Mansukh Mandaviya Visits Hometown Palitana, Launches Har Ghar Dastak Campaign

As a part of the central government's 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday visited his hometown Palitana in Gujarat and further embarked on the door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination campaign. Sharing pictures from the campaign, Mandaviya took to Twitter and wrote, "Today I am in my home town Palitana, following PM Narendra Modiji's call for #HarGharDastak. After this, I celebrated my Diwali by visiting the house of the people of Shetrunji village who are eligible for the vaccine."

Mandaviya further called upon Union MoS for Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Public, and Food and Public Distribution Ashwini K Choubey, Union MoS for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, and Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Dr L Murugan for taking this campaign to more people.

Announcing the launch of the campaign, Union Health Minister Mandaviya took to Twitter and urged everyone to participate in the campaign. He further added that health care workers will go from door to door to vaccinate eligible people over the next month.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Mandaviya tweeted, "Prime minister Narendra Modi Ji has taken effective steps for the protection of every countryman from Covid. The whole world appreciated India's historic achievement of 100 crore vaccinations. Modi government, determined to provide security to the people, started #HarGharDastak campaign today, which we will take to every household."

Further, he advised all the states and union territories to leave no districts without full vaccination coverage. Speaking on the same, Mandaviya said that around 48 districts have been identified having less than 50% of those people who have not received their first doses. Apart from that, more than 10.34 million people have not taken the second dose further emphasising the need to speed up the vaccination efforts.

Centre launches 'Har Ghar Dastak' vaccination campaign

Earlier on November 3, the central government launched its 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign to vaccinate maximum number of people across India.

Setting the target of completely vaccinating the entire adult population before the end of the year, the Union Health Ministry will carry out this month-long exercise from November 2, which is observed as 'Dhanvantari Divas' in memory of the Hindu God of medicine- Dhanvantari, to December 2. It should be mentioned here that as of October 28, states had 12 crore vaccine shots available with them.

The month-long COVID-19 vaccination drive -- 'Har Ghar Dastak' -- would also seek to cover 11 crore people who have taken their first jabs but for some reason have failed to take their second dose within the stipulated time. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will be personally supervising this massive logistical exercise. In addition, it is also expected that he will be joining a few teams that will go door to door in a bid to achieve 100% vaccination against COVID-19 at the earliest.



