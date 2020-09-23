Health Min Opens Up On Community Transmission Fears; India Conducting 875 Tests/million

Commenting on the possibility of community transmission of COVID-19 in India, the Union Health Ministry conceded that certain districts had reported a huge spread of the infection. In a reply to unstarred questions by Lok Sabha MPs on Wednesday, MoS Health Ministry Ashwini Kumar Choubey noted that the COVID-19 spread was limited in the entire country, citing the fact that only 10 states are contributing to 75% of active cases. To buttress his point, he mentioned that India has one of the lowest cases and deaths per million population among similarly affected nations.

Choubey added that nationwide seroprevalence for COVID-19 conducted in May was found to be less than 1%. Moreover, he revealed that India is conducting 875 tests per million population daily which is much higher than the WHO's recommendation of 140 tests per day per million persons. As of September 19, the rate of COVID-19 tests conducted per 1000 people in the country is 0.875 tests per day.

COVID-19 crisis in India

Currently, there are 9,68,377 active novel coronavirus cases in India while 45,87,613 patients have recovered and 90,020 fatalities have been reported. With 89,746 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 recovery rate soared to 81.25%. 75% of the new recovered cases are from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Delhi, Kerala, West Bengal and Haryana. In September 16-22 week, Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of daily cases for any state in the country.

7 states- Punjab, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Delhi which account for 63% of active cases, 65.5% of confirmed cases and 77% of the total deaths in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is presently chairing a high-level virtual review meeting with the Chief Ministers and Health Ministers of these 7 states. As per the Ministry of Health, the Centre has regularly deputed multi-disciplinary teams to states to support them in containment, surveillance, testing and efficient clinical management of positive cases.

(Image credits: PTI)