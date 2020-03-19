Health Minister Rajesh Tope Visits Mumbai International Airport To Take Stock Of Situation

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday visited the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai and took stock of the screening activities and preparedness to curb the spread of Coronavirus through travelers. The visit comes shortly after the Health Minister confirmed 49 positive cases of the deadly virus in the State.

Earlier in the day, Rajesh Tope addressed the media and informed about the number of positive Coronavirus cases rising to 49 in Maharashtra. Updating further about the condition of the hospitalized patients, the Health Minister stated while two patients are on a ventilator, the health of others remains stable.

READ | CM Uddhav Declares War Against Coronavirus; Says "stay Home" As Maharashtra Cases Reach 49

"Two patients, who have been tested positive for Coronavirus, are on a ventilator at Kasturba Hospital and everyone else is stable. There are only six people who have gotten infected with Coronavirus by coming in contact with an infected person. Over 40 other cases in the state are with travel history," Rajesh Tope said.

The Health Minister also took to his official Twitter handle and gave an update about the total number of positive Coronavirus cases in the State. Rajesh Tope's Tweet roughly translates as "There are four corona cases found in the State today. As a result, the number of infected patients in the State has increased to 49. Of the 49, one person in Mumbai has died on March 17. Corona infected patients were quarantined room and are undergoing treatment."

READ | No More Standing In Mumbai's BEST Buses; 50% Attendance In Maha Govt Offices Amid COVID-19

Maharashtra worst-hit state

Meanwhile, Maharashtra has been the worst-hit state in the country as the total of positive cases being reported has risen to 49. A 64-year-old man who was tested positive of Coronavirus in Mumbai passed away on Monday at Kasturba Hospital, confirmed BMC commissioner Praveen Pardeshi. As per sources, the deceased was tested positive after returning from Dubai. Earlier, two deaths have been reported in Kalaburagi and West Delhi, making this the third Coronavirus death in India.

The total number of positive cases in India stood at 174 as of March 19, at 4 pm.

READ | Maharashtra: Coronavirus Suspects Under Home Quarantine To Be Stamped On Left Hand

READ | 'Steps Being Taken To Ensure COVID-19 Doesn't Advance To Phase 3': Maharashtra Health Min