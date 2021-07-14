Health Min Refutes Claims Of COVID Vaccine Shortage, Says 'availability Increased In July'

The Centre on Wednesday denied reports of vaccine shortage in the country even as India battled the second wave of COVID. Refuting reports of such shortage, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya noted that pointless statements were being made by the states and informed that the supply of vaccine doses to the states was increased to 13.50 crore for the month of July.

"Regarding the availability of the vaccine, I have come to know from the statements and letters of various state governments and leaders. This situation can be better understood by an actual analysis of the facts. Useless statements are being made only to create panic among the people," Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said.

The Union Health Minister informed that the Centre had provided 11.46 crore doses of vaccines to the states in June. "For July, the availability of doses has been increased to 13.50 crore," tweeted Health Minister Mandaviya.

He further said that the states had already been apprised of the availability of vaccines by the Centre earlier. "After this, on June 27 and July 13, states were informed in advance about the number of doses available, in batches, each day for the first and second fortnights of July. So the states know very well when and in what quantity they will get the vaccine doses. The central government did this so that state governments can carry out vaccination at district-level without any inconvenience to the people," the Minister tweeted.

Lashing out at states for mismanagement, Union Minister Mandaviya said, "If the Center is already giving this information in advance on its behalf and even then we see mismanagement and long queues of vaccine takers, then it is very clear what the problem is and who is the reason for it."

The Union Minister also slammed politicians for making misleading comments. "The leaders who make misleading statements that create confusion and concern in the media need to introspect whether they distanced themselves so much from administrative process and information related to it that they are not aware of the information being provided in advance with regards to the supply of the vaccine."

States report COVID vaccine shortage

At least four states and Union Territories- Maharashtra, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, and Odisha- have reported shortages of vaccines.

On Tuesday, Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain said that there is a "shortage of vaccine doses" which is impending the drive. "However, we have received about 1.5 lakh doses last night, of COVISHILED. That is expected to last one or two days.," he said.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the state can inoculate 1.5 million people daily, but due to vaccine shortage, only 2,00,000 to 3,00,000 people are being vaccinated.

The vaccination drive in Odisha was halted on Monday, July, 12, in several districts due to vaccine shortage. In Madhya Pradesh too, the inoculation process has slowed down due to low vaccine.

(With ANI Inputs)