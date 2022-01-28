Health Min Reviews COVID Vaccination In 8 Southern States & UTs, Lauds Synergy With Centre

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday, January 28, reviewed public health preparedness and national COVID-19 vaccination progress with 8 southern States/UTs. He reiterated the focus on the 5-fold strategy of Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate & Adherence to COVID Appropriate Behaviour in the meeting.

Lauding the remarkable synergy between the Centre and the States amid the COVID era, Mandaviya stated, “Mutual understanding, sharing best practices and collaborative spirit between the Centre and States have helped us in our fight against the pandemic".

Union Health Minister assured states of complete support from the Centre in the fight against Coronavirus and further urged them to submit data on time to offer more sturdy and efficient policymaking.

Mansukh Mandaviya said, "States and UTs were advised to keep a close watch on the emerging clusters and hotspots. Those states which have reported a lower share of RTPCR in COVID testing were advised to review the same. Adequate and timely testing will help in prompt identification of the infected cases and prevention of a sudden surge, they were advised".

The southern states and Union Territories that participated in the video conference interaction with the Union Health Minister include Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Puducherry, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, DG ICMR Dr Balram Bhargava, and senior officials from states and UTs were present in the review meeting.

Union Health Min lauds India's vaccination drive

Referring to India administering first and second doses of COVID vaccination to the adult population with coverage of 95% and 74% respectively, the Union Health Minister said, "India's COVID-19 vaccination drive is a global success story, especially for such a populous country like ours".

Further speaking of India's decision to vaccinate youngsters of age between 15-18 years and providing 'preaction dose' to frontline workers and 60+ adult population, Mandaviya mentioned that the projected requirements of doses of both vaccines were provided to the States and UTs to ensure that there is no let-up in the pace of the vaccination drive. He further appealed to states to accelerate vaccination coverage for the population aged between 15-17 years and those whose second dose is due.

He mentioned that teleconsultation and telemedicine have played an important role in the country particularly in remotes regions and for people in home isolation. Mandaviya urged the states to focus on opening more teleconsultation Centres and said, "The teleconsultation centres will help us not only during COVID pandemic but also for non-COVID medical care”

Union Health Minister stated that the ECRP-II package under which the funds have been provided to states and UTS are to be utilised by March 31 2022. “While some states have expedited effective utilisation of the approved funds for health infra creation, other states may also review the physical and financial progress under ECRP-II and expedite the progress”, he added.

During the meeting, the State Health Ministers unanimously thanked Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for the continuous support of the Union Government and for providing them with the required doses of COVID vaccination.

