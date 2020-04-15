Health Min Says 400 Districts Are COVID-19 Free; Asserts Next 2-3 Weeks To Be Very Crucial

In the thick of Coronavirus, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday said that around 400 districts in India are free from COVID-19, however, the next 2-3 weeks are going to be most crucial in handling the crisis.

The Union Minister further said that India is among the first countries in the world to have responded to the news of the first Coronavirus case being diagnosed in China on January 7. "The experts in the country started working on COVID-19 and health advisories in this regard were issued on January 17. We started working on January 8 in our expert group meeting," minister added.

"There are around 400 districts of India where Coronavirus has not entered. We have been able to pinpoint where the virus is," said Vardhan in a video conference.

"The next 2-3 weeks are going to be the most crucial in handling the COVID-19 pandemic particularly in India," he said.

1 Lakh Tests Daily By May End

Talking about India's COVID-19 testing capacity earlier in the day, Harsh Vardhan said that the government has ramped up testing and has expanded the criteria for tests. He said: "We have 166 government-run labs testing for COVID-19. We have already done 2.5 lakh tests while we are testing 15-20,000 tests every day. We are expanding our testing capacities further and have involved the private sector. We have revised our testing guidelines and now every patient with fever and running nose will have to be tested in seven days."

He added, "We have asked AIIMS and other big institutes to become nodal points for collaborating and coordinating all medical colleges to have testing facilities in the next couple of weeks."

The minister further set the target of reaching the test count of one lakh per day by end of May.

