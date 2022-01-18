Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday informed that more than fifty percent of India's population in the age group of 15-18 years has received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Terming it as inspiring, he hailed the youngsters of the country for their enthusiasm for getting vaccinated. On January 3, the nation began the vaccination drive for teenagers in the age group of 15-18 years as the surge in COVID cases was witnessed.

Over 50% of kids between 15-18 age group receive first dose of COVID vaccine

Taking it Koo, Mandaviya wrote, "Big day for India’s fight against COVID-19! Over 50% of our youngsters between 15-18 age group have received their 1st dose of the COVID vaccine. Well done, my Young Friends! Your enthusiasm for vaccination is inspiring people all over India."

COVID-19 vaccination of children aged between12-14 yrs

After covering the 15-18 age group, the Union Health Ministry is yet to take a decision on the vaccination of children aged between 12-14 years is covered.

However, Dr NK Arora, the chairman of the COVID working group of the NTAGI, on Monday, said that India may start administering the COVID vaccine to kids in the 12-14 age bracket in March as the 15-18 age group is likely to get fully inoculated by then. He said of the estimated 7.4 crore population in the 15-18 age group, more than 3.45 lakh have received their first jab of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and the second dose is due in 28 days.

Vaccination for kids

The vaccination drive for children commenced on January 3, 2022. According to the guidelines, they can self-register, online through an existing Co-Win account or can register using a unique mobile number. They can also be registered onsite by the verifier/vaccinator. India’s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 158.04 crores on Tuesday as nearly 80 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, as per the data shared by the Union Health Ministry.

India rolled out its COVID vaccination drive on January 16, 2021, with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination drive for frontline workers started on February 2, 2021. In the next phase, those over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with co-morbidities received the vaccination. On May 1, the vaccination drive opened for everyone above 18. On January 3, 2022, the COVID-19 vaccination drive for adolescents (15-17 age group) commenced. On Monday, India started administering the precautionary doses to health and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with co-morbidities.

