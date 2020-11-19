Health Min Sends Central Team To 4 States To Curb COVID: 'Delhi Causing Spillover Effect'

In a bid to monitor the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Union Health Ministry has deputed high-level Central teams to Rajasthan, Gujarat, Manipur, and Haryana. According to the Health Ministry, the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital is resulting in a 'spillover effect' in the neighbouring states of Haryana and Rajasthan. While the total tally of cases in Rajasthan has reached 2,32,358, the number of cases in Haryana reported is 2,07,039.

AIIMS New Delhi Director, Dr. Randeep Guleria will be leading the three-member team to Haryana whereas Niti Aayog member Dr. VK Paul will head the team to Rajasthan. Dr. SK Singh, NCDC Director, and Addl. DDG, DHGS Dr. L Swasticharan will lead the teams deputed to Gujarat and Manipur, respectively. Pertinently, the tally of cases in Manipur is 0.25% of the total share of national cases whereas Gujarat accounts for nearly 2.14% of the total cases in India.

The Central teams have been sent to districts reporting a high number of COVID cases and are expected to support the state's efforts towards strengthening the containment, surveillance, testing, infection prevention and control measures, and efficient clinical management of the positive cases.

Centre steps in to deal with Delhi's COVID situation

A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah Shah held a high-level emergency to take stock of the current COVID-19 situation in Delhi, the Ministry of Home Affairs listed several measures to curb the rise in cases. As per the instructions of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the government will be taking steps including deploying mobile testing labs, adding more beds at COVID hospital wards and ICUs.

In a series of tweets, MHA informed that in order to make testing easily available and accessible, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will be helping the Delhi government in deploying a total of 10 mobile COVID-19 testing labs with the capacity of 20,000 tests in a phased manner from next week onwards. This step comes as Shah instructed ICMR and Delhi government were instructed to work together to enhance the RT-PCR testing capacity of the national capital to about 60,000 by the end of November.

With 45,576 new COVID-19 infections, India's total number cases have reached to 89,58,484. With 585 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,31,578. Total active cases at 4,43,303 after a decrease of 3,502 in the last 24 hrs. Total discharged cases at 83,83,603 with 48,493 new discharges in last 24 hrs, as per the Health Ministry.

