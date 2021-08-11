Health Min Shares Email Refuting Delhi Govt's Claim It Wasn't Asked For Oxygen Deaths Data

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on August 11 retaliated to allegations posed by the Delhi government in the ongoing tussle on medical oxygen shortage in the national capital during the deadly COVID second wave. Hitting back at the claims of CM Arvind Kejriwal-led administration that it had not received any letter from the Centre inquiring about fatalities due to oxygen shortage, Mandaviya revealed Centre's enquiry on the same.

Health Minister reveals Centre's query on deaths related to oxygen shortage in Delhi

Taking to Twitter, Mandaviya shared a copy of an email sent by the Ministry of Health Family Welfare dated July 26 in this regard. He further stated that the concerned authorities could submit relevant data by August 13 so the shared data proceeded a reply to Parliament.

Delhi claims Centre never sought data on oxygen shortage in COVID-19's Second Wave

On August 10, Delhi's Health Minister, Satyendra Jain had mentioned the Centre did not seek data regarding oxygen shortage-related deaths in the national capital during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a statement to ANI, Jain mentioned, "We haven't received any letter from the central government asking for the data on oxygen-related deaths." The Delhi government mentioned that the administration and healthcare infrastructure are prepared for a potential third wave.

Addressing a press conference on August 9, Joint Secretary in the Union Health Ministry, Lav Agarwal confirmed that only one state (Punjab) had reported suspected cases of death due to the shortage of oxygen.

He said, "States were asked about deaths related to oxygen shortage. As per reports so far, one state informed us about suspected cases. All states that sent us reports so far, have not told us that they've specifically reported a death due to oxygen."



Image: PTI