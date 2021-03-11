Health Min To Remove PM Modi's Photo From COVID Vaccine Certificates In Poll-bound States

Under the direction of the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Union Health Ministry has now decided to remove Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo from Covid-19 vaccine certificates from the poll-bound states - West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and Kerala, and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

This comes days after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) approached the ECI and called PM Modi’s photo on vaccination certificates “a violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC)”. TMC leader Derek O’Brien had written a letter to the ECI addressing his concern that by placing his photograph, name, and message on the provisional certificates issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, he is exploiting his post and powers. Not only this but he is also stealing commendable credit from the producers of Covid-19 vaccines, the Trinamool MP alleged, adding that he is appropriating the dues of a vast army of selfless doctors, nurses, and health service workers.

EC Orders Removal Of PM Modi’s Image

Flagging it as a violation of the Model Code of Conduct, the Election Commission (EC) on March 6 asked the Central government to remove the photograph of PM Modi from COVID vaccination certificates in four poll-bound states and one Union territory. The EC’s order came a week after a complaint by the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal. The EC wrote to the Health Ministry highlighting its standing instructions against promoting the ruling party through government means when the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in force.

TMC demands removal of PM's photo

On March 3, the TMC had approached the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer to complain against the use of PM’s photo, calling it a “blatant misuse of official machinery”. Derek O’Brien said PM Modi should be "debarred from publicising his name through the government’s Co-WIN platform of vaccination" after the announcement of elections.

EC announces Election Dates

On February 26, the Election Commission of India announced the dates of the Assembly election for Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Puducherry. While Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry will have a single-phase poll, Assam and West Bengal Assembly election shall be conducted in three and eight phases respectively. The counting of votes for all the polls will take place on May 2.