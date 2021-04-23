COVID-19: Health Min Chairs Meet With Delhi Hospitals, Issues Directions To Ramp Up Infra

Amidst the COVID-19 crisis in the national capital, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan held a high-level meeting with officials of the Health Ministry and representatives of major government-run hospitals operating as COVID-19 centres. In the meeting on Friday morning, the process of ramping up health infrastructure and increasing the number of beds in each hospital, assuming a sharp increase in daily days in the coming days, was discussed. Harsh Vardhan also listed out the steps taken by the Centre to tackle the oxygen crisis, for which the governments have also been pulled by the Delhi High Court.

"We held a detailed meeting with the Health Secretary, DG CSIR, senior officials and officials from AIIMS, Lady Hardinge, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia & Safdarjung hospitals. We discussed the process of increased COVID beds, ICU beds and a method to increase the number of beds in these hospitals with the help of CSIR and speed up the process. Each hospital has set up a target number of beds. Hospitals have been instructed to be vigilant in view of a possible COVID surge," the Health Minister said in a briefing following the meeting.

On the oxygen crisis, Harsh Vardhan highlighted that the Prime Minister has been holding marathon meetings with stakeholders to ensure a sufficient supply of medical oxygen wherever required. He informed that the Central Government has set up control rooms at the highest level, headed by senior officials, to ensure that the allotted quota of medical oxygen by the Centre reaches the designated State.

"The Union Government has taken significant steps to battle the Oxygen crisis. The PM has held marathon meetings with all concerned stakeholders in the past three days and held the 16th meeting with CMs. Industrial oxygen has been diverted for medical use. Steps have been taken to ensure oxygen produced in different states reaches cities where it is required. Home Ministry has also issued order to ensure smooth transport of oxygen. The Centre has set up control rooms at the highest level, headed by senior officials, to ensure that the allotted quota of oxygen reaches the states," Harsh Vardhan said.

"Have begun setting up PSA units across 8 locations. After PM's directions today, facility to be set up, with help of DRDO & Tata Sons, at AIIMS Jhajjar, AIIMS, Lady Hardinge, RML & Safdarjung hospitals to ensure oxygen availability here using new technology," he added.

Kejriwal appeals to PM

While talking to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal requested for smooth transportation of oxygen supply from different states to Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi cancelled his Bengal campaign and held a high-level meeting with the Chief Ministers of ten states. Delhi CM Kejriwal urged PM to intervene in the matter of oxygen supply to Delhi. Delhi CM Kejriwal further added that Delhi has followed the orders every time and this time help is needed to save the people of Delhi.

Minutes after the virtual PM-CMs meeting, Railway Board Chairman Suneet Sharma informed ANI that states like Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi have requested the rail board for movement of liquid oxygen by rail wagons. Sharma has stated that the 'Oxygen Express' carrying medical oxygen will reach Lucknow on April 24, adding that Delhi's oxygen demand likely to be met by Rourkela, while that of Andhra Pradesh by Angul, Odisha. "We are coordinating with the Delhi govt very closely. We have asked them to keep their tankers ready," the Railway Board Chairman overlooking Oxygen Express said.