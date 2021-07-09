Health Min Voices Concerns Over Maskless Tourists, Calls It An 'open Invitation For COVID'

The Union Health Ministry, on July 9, warned people to adhere to COVID-19 norms as a corollary to (maskless) tourists choking hill stations at the outset of relaxations to nationwide lockdown. Chairing a routine press briefing to apprise the nation of pandemic-related management and milestones achieved by GOI in the aspect, the Joint Secretary to the Ministry cautioned people against carelessness and warned that the threat of the third wave of COVID was still looming over the country.

The Health Ministry asked people to get rid of a misplaced belief that the threat of COVID third wave was over. It is imperative that people understood the behaviour of the virus as SARS-CoV-2 is constantly mutating. The concern was brought to light subsequent to images of crowded Manali that went viral forcing the government to issue a warning, meanwhile, shocking visuals of maskless tourists at Mussoorie's famous Kempty Falls began to surface. In the videos shared on social media, hundreds of tourists can be seen having fun while they were maskless while social distancing was seen taking a hit.

"COVID-19 third wave a serious possibility": Union Health Ministry

Citing instances of COVID-19 upsurge in Russia and Europe, the Health Ministry warned people across states to be mindful and comply with basic precautionary measures. The aforesaid video was made to play during the press briefing to address the callousness of people and "the open invitation to COVID-19 infection".

The briefing highlighted cases in Europe which increased after/during UEFA European Football Championship and Russia that has possibly entered the third wave already because the country was reporting 27,000 COVID-19 cases every day in the second wave and currently reporting 23,000 cases already.

Joint Secretary mentioned PM Modi's statement during Council of Ministers' meeting, " We should be scared of the current COVID situation. There is no place for any complacency in the fight against the virus."

India's COVID-19 vaccination drive facts

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of India (GOI) has accelerated the pace, ramped up the production and been expanding the scope of a liberalised and now universalized vaccine drive across the country. According to the latest press release by Health Ministry, GOI has administered more than 36.9 crore vaccine doses as of July 9,

Highlighting attained milestones, the Health Ministry apprised of other vaccination facts in the country. It noted that India had vaccinated 40,00,000 individuals every day on an average since June 21 which is equivalent to vaccinating entire population of Norway, every day. Interestingly, 90.9% of frontline workers in the country are jabbed with at least the first dose of the vaccine. While 62.9% of eligible healthcare workers are fully vaccinated while 87% have at least received the first jab.

India's vaccination stats

The average daily vaccination against coronavirus had climbed to 39.89 lakh doses in June itself since the Centre took over COVID-19 vaccine procurement and supplies (free of charge) of 75% of domestically produced COVID-19 vaccines. July 9 is the 175th day since the commencement of vaccine drive in the country and 14% of persons above 45 years have been jabbed twice while 46% have received the first COVID-19 vaccine shot. Eligible persons in the age bracket of 18-44 yrs, about 17% have received the first shot at least.

COVID-19 situation in India

While there are 458727 active cases in India with 405939 deaths, over 29888284 people have been discharged so far. The recovery rate stands at 97.19 per cent and daily new cases continue to show a downward trend. There has been a decline of 8% in average daily new cases in the last week. 80 per cent of new cases have been reported from 90 districts.

The Health Ministry informed that governments ought to lay down intensive containment measures especially at localised clusters. Noting the current COVID-19 spread trend in the country, the cases outline limited geography; 53 per cent of infections are exclusively reported from Maharashtra (21%) and Kerala (32%). Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Manipur, Meghalaya are contributing maximum figures of COVID-19 infections

About 17,90,708 tests were carried out in the past 24 hours.