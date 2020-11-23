Health Minister Addresses Boston Center Of Excellence; Shares Thoughts On Post-Covid World

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday addressed Boston Center of Excellence for Human Development via video conferencing. While appreciating the Boston Center of Excellence for bringing together experts to research a better cure and better healthcare for all, the Union Health Minister said that currently the world is 'living in a phase of a silent war'. Speaking further during the meeting, Harsh Vardhan compared COVID-19 to a transitory state of India's civilization.

#WatchNow !! Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan addresses the global web conference on 'Post-COVID Era: Future of Health & Humanity' organised by the Boston Center of Excellence for Health & Human Development Work - BoCE @PMOIndia @MoHFW_INDIA https://t.co/q1h1lqtJZZ — DrHarshVardhanOffice (@DrHVoffice) November 22, 2020

Harsh Vardhan said, “We have not seen the Spanish Flu, World War I, and World War II. But we are living in a phase of a silent war. Many people perished. And in many cases, they could not be visited by their dear ones during the last moments of life. Their last-rites and funerals were also had to be done very humbly. And those millions who survived also have many complications, besides the financial burden put on them."

READ | Harsh Vardhan Calls For Multilateral Cooperation Amid COVID; Seeks Help Of BRICS Countries

Union Health Minister addresses Boston Center of Excellence

While appreciating the millions of front-line health workers who bravely carried on their duty in spite of risk and adversity, Vardhan also lauded janitors, the EMT, ambulance doctors. He said that all of them are 'unseen pillars of the healthcare system'. Stating that it is not COVID-19 is not the first one and definitely not the last one, the Union Minister said that this pandemic will soon be a past episode of the 21st century. 'Our treatment protocol for COVID patients is well defined now and this is why only fewer people infected are dying,' he added.

Announcing that India has already mastered all components of modern medicine from antibiotics to emergency care, surgery, immunization, and vaccine, Vardhan said that currently, the focus is on the cost, quality and affordability of this system. He also mentioned that India using the latest telemedicine technology to treat people has made strides in remote diagnostics and has treated several people in India's 7,00,000 villages.

READ | Dr Harsh Vardhan Announces Seat Reservation For Wards Of COVID Warriors In MBBS Colleges

Harsh Vardhan points out the silver lining

While COVID 19 has brought great miseries to millions of people, businesses, and trades, Dr Harsh Vardhan pointed out the silver lining in this episode along with India’s zeal to turn this crisis into an opportunity:

People appreciate the reduction in pollution due to closure of factories and a reduction in vehicular traffic there is a push for behavioural change to achieve similar outcomes in future. The general public is becoming concerned about mother nature. Office work, attending classes in schools and colleges is no more about being trapped in brick and mortar walls. The global community has successfully created virtual offices and classrooms, pushing the boundaries of our telecommunication capabilities. The rapidness with which we have been able to create vaccines will have a cascading effect on new technologies that will help us all in the near future in faster drug discoveries, lowering the cost and making it more affordable for poorer sections of our population. The process that used to take ten years now produces vaccines almost in 10 months – developed, tested, and soon will be available in the market. The knowledge of drug discovery will also help us to develop in several new frontiers as they may enable us to find a cure for many viral ailments which do not respond to antibiotics. He also expressed hope that this research may have potential in treating super-bugs.

READ | Harsh Vardhan Holds COVID-19 Review Meeting, Cautions States About Winter & Festive Season

India's COVID-19 statistics

As the world continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, India so far as recorded 91,39,865 positive cases, out of which 85,62,641 have recovered while 1,33,738 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 44,059 new cases, 511 deaths and 41,024 fresh recoveries have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the country is 4,43,486.

READ | Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij Gets First Dose In Covaxin Vaccine's Phase 3 Trial